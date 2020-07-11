Emirates is requiring coronavirus test results for select US passengers
Emirates is requiring select passengers from the U.S. and other countries to get a coronavirus test result before flying.
Starting July 10, those travelers must carry a negative PCR certificate issued by a “local government approved laboratory” to fly. These certificates must be issued no more than 96 hours prior to departure.
If the U.A.E. government has specified a designated laboratory in the country of origin, then the passenger must get the certificate from that place. The list of those laboratories is supposed to be on this website, but it appears yet to be published.
Passengers from the following list of countries (and select airports) are subject to this new requirement:
- Afghanistan
- Bangladesh
- Egypt
- India
- Iran
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Russian Federation
- Sudan
- Tanzania
- United States:
- Dallas Fort Worth (DFW)
- Houston (IAH)
- Los Angeles (LAX)
- San Francisco (SFO)
- Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
- Orlando (MCO)
Anyone originating from California, Florida and Texas connecting onto an Emirates flight at an airport not listed above will also be subjected to this requirement.
The Dubai-based carrier’s new rule is on par with its city’s reopening to tourists, which is already requiring all inbound tourists to either get tested within 96 hours of travel or on arrival. Passengers subject to Emirates’ testing requirement will now have to get tested before travel regardless of their intent to visit or connect through Dubai.
Many airlines have focused on emphasizing health and cleaning initiatives, and some in the U.S. have even established health advisory panels to highlight these health-related commitments to passengers. Going beyond these actions, Emirates is slated to become the first global airline to require an absolute proof of negative coronavirus test results regardless of the final destination. Before this new policy, testing requirements have so far been part of a country’s reopening strategy to tourists.
The requirements come after 55 passengers who traveled on Emirates flights from Pakistan last month later tested positive for coronavirus. 26 of them were connecting through Dubai to Hong Kong, where testing upon arrival is required.
Ferrying individuals who have the virus may complicate any airline’s relationship with the country of destination. In early June, Greece had issued a de facto ban on Qatar Airways from flying into the country because several passengers tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival. For a carrier like Emirates that traditionally depends on connecting traffic, the new policy can be seen as a critical move to reassure the nations that it serves as it is slowly resuming flights to more cities.
The airline has already established several safety protocols in addition to the testing rule such as mandating face mask usage on board and providing hygiene kits. It also tried to conduct rapid testing at Dubai Airport before departure, only to find it producing highly inaccurate results.
Featured photo by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy
