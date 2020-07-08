Good news for the first-class shower: Emirates plans to bring back all A380s by 2022
Hope is not lost for the Emirates A380, as the airline’s President Tim Clark has optimistic plans to bring the airline’s full fleet of superjumbos back into the sky by April 2022.
“As demand returns, and given the slot availability at prime hubs, there will be a place for it,” Clark said. “I’m hoping by April 2022, all our A380s will be flying again.”
The A380 has had a tough time since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March — so much so that doubts have been cast over the future of the aircraft. Even Emirates, the world’s largest operator of the A380, grounded all 115 aircraft.
Though some of Emirates premium perks have been reintroduced, its famed A380 onboard showers and business-class bars are still off-limits to passengers on the A380. However, there is more good news. Clark confirmed to The Times that the airline will restore the full product, quashing fears that it might never be possible to take a shower in the sky on an Emirates aircraft again. This, as other airlines around the world have opted to completely stop offering first class.
As global travel restrictions start to ease, Emirates will resume A380 operations from July 15, including on several routes to the U.K. including Heathrow (LHR) from 15 July, followed by Birmingham (BHX), Gatwick (LGW), Glasgow (GLA) and Manchester (MAN) from 1 September.
The carrier is also poised to take delivery of its first new A380 installed with its premium economy seat. In June, Clark said that the carrier’s first A380 with the new mid-tier product was “sitting in Toulouse waiting to go”.
Featured photo by Nick Ellis/The Points Guy.
