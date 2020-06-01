Have onboard showers become a thing of the past?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Onboard showers were once the crown jewel of first-class amenities, but they’re no longer being offered and may never return.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced airlines to make some drastic changes to their route networks, fleet strategies and inflight services. While some changes are expected to be temporary, others, such as cutting onboard showers, may be longer lasting.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
There are two major airlines that have showers on their planes: Emirates and Etihad, both from the United Arab Emirates and both serving several destinations in the U.S. On both airlines, the showers are available exclusively on Airbus A380s. However, aside from a handful of jets going on occasional flights, every A380 in the world is currently grounded due to the precipitous drop in travel demand. Emirates has more than 100 A380s in its fleet and Etihad has 10.
Unlike Air France, both Emirates and Etihad have both said that they don’t plan on ditching their A380s and will gradually reintroduce them once international travel picks up again, though that decision could change at any time. And even once the A380s return to service, the onboard experience isn’t going to be the same.
Related: Will the Airbus A380 fly again once travel resumes?
As a part of its new sanitation standards and to reducing touch points, Emirates has said that it will indefinitely be closing down its onboard showers once the A380s return to service. “Every measure implemented is an additional reduction in risk, and taken altogether, our aim is really to make flying as safe as possible,” Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement. Cabin service attendants, who are usually responsible for looking after the showers, will now be deployed on all flights over 1.5 hours to ensure lavatories are cleaned at intervals of 45 minutes throughout the flight.
Emirates’ three-cabin A380s feature two shower suites, one on each side of the staircase at the front of the plane, on the upper deck. First-class passengers used to get five minutes of water time, but could reserve the shower suite for up to 30 minutes.
Related: The ultimate guide to Emirates first class
Etihad, on the other hand, hasn’t finalized its decision on this yet, but does hope to offer them again. “Currently, there is no plan to cease offering the dedicated shower room for First guests, or the private shower room in The Residence, when these aircraft take to the skies again. This service will however be subject to Etihad’s enhanced sanitization procedures and will follow all regulatory authority health and hygiene guidelines,” an Etihad spokesperson told TPG.
Like Emirates, Etihad’s A380s feature two onboard showers — one located at the front of the first class cabin and the other located inside of The Residence — and offer five minutes of water time. Realistically, we might see Etihad following Emirates’ lead with closing its showers shared between first class passengers, but continue offering them to Residence guests, since their showers are private.
Related: The ultimate guide to Etihad’s A380 first-class apartment
As disappointing as this might be for some passengers, it makes sense given the difficulty of fully disinfecting the shower suites in-flight between uses. Plus, onboard showers are costly for airlines as they require carrying auxiliary water. That costs fuel, and airlines are facing a cash crunch as a result of the pandemic.
Related: Emirates massively reduces fuel surcharges on award tickets
Onboard showers aren’t the only inflight amenities going away. For instance, Emirates will also be bidding adieu to its famous onboard business and first-class bars on A380s, at-seat snack baskets and reading material. In discussing recent inflight amenity cuts, airline analyst Henry Harteveldt, president at Atmosphere Research Group, told TPG that he believes that many of these changes are likely just temporary “until we have vaccines or ‘herd immunity,’” but there’s a decent chance that many more A380s will be retired by then.
Related video:
Featured image by Nick Ellis/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.