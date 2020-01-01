Earn Chase bonus points with referral links
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re trying to top off your points balance in the New Year for your dream redemption, you’re probably thinking about opening a new credit card, putting a big purchase on a card, or maximizing bonus categories. But one often overlooked method you should consider is referrals. It’s an easy way to earn points by referring friends and family to credit cards when they click on and apply for your refer-a-friend link.
Chase offers a referral bonus across many of its cards. There’s even a dedicated refer-a-friend page on the issuer’s website that lists the cards that offer referral bonuses. If you currently carry any of the applicable cards in your wallet, simply click on the “Invite friends now” icon, enter your last name, ZIP code and last four digits of your card. You can then share your personalized link or distribute it via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Related: How to Refer Friends and Earn Points, Miles or Cash Credits
Here’s a list of current referral bonuses:
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card: 20,000 points for each referral (up to 100,000 points per year)
- Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card: $150 cash back for each referral (up to $750 cash back per year)
- Chase Freedom Unlimited: $100 cash back for each referral (up to $500 cash back per year)
- Chase Freedom: $50 cash back for each referral (up to $500 cash back per year)
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: 15,000 bonus points for each referral (up to 75,000 points per year)
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards: 10,000 bonus points for each referral (up to 50,000 points per year)
- IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card: 10,000 bonus points for each referral (up to 50,000 points per year)
- United Explorer Card: 10,000 miles for each referral (up to 50,000 points for each approval)
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: 20,000 points for each referral (up to 100,000 points per year)
- The World of Hyatt Credit Card: 5,000 points per referral (up to 25,000 points per year)
- Disney Premier Visa Card: 100 Disney Rewards Dollars for each approval (up to 500 Disney Rewards Dollars per year)
Bottom line
Meeting welcome bonuses, bonus spending and putting your everyday spend on credit cards isn’t the only way to earn points and miles. Heading into 2020, you can rack up thousands of points just by sharing your referral link to friends and family to get them started in the points and miles game, too.
Featured photo by Riley Arthur for The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.