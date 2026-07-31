The recent 100,000-point bonus offer on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card just ended, and as we expected, many of our readers waited until the absolute last second to apply.

In fact, we saw hundreds of link clicks after the offer ended at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 30.

And while the public offer has since dropped down to earning 75,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening, there may still be a way to get the 100,000-point bonus.

After checking personal referral links from multiple TPG staffers, we found that several are still displaying the expired 100,000-point welcome bonus instead of the current public offer.

Even better, existing Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders can earn bonus points for successful referrals, making this a win-win for both current and prospective cardholders.

We have no clue how long this will be around, so if you're still hoping to take home 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points, here's what you need to know.

Referral links offer 100,000-point bonus

Chase offers a referral program on many of its cards, allowing existing customers to earn bonuses by referring friends or family members to get a new card.

How to generate your Chase referral link:

Go to Chase's referral URL

Enter your last name, ZIP code and last four digits of your card

Click Continue

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CHASE

This will generate a customized link for you to share.

And if someone applies and is approved through that personalized link, you take home 15,000 bonus points (up to a total of 100,000 points per calendar year for Chase Sapphire referrals — covering both the Sapphire Preferred and the Chase Sapphire Reserve®.

But most importantly, at the time of writing, these links for the Sapphire Preferred still show the elevated bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening (no longer publicly available).

Of course, you'll need a referral link to snag this bonus. If you don't already know someone with a referral link, we're hoping our TPG community can help.

Share your referral links in the comments below

If you're an existing Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholder, please follow the steps above to generate your referral link.

Then, share the link in the comments below. This will allow other readers to hopefully snag the 100,000-point bonus.

To help ensure this works smoothly, please follow these exact guidelines when sharing your link:

Only paste your referral link — don't include any other words or characters.

Only comment once. It sometimes takes time for a comment to appear.

If you apply using someone's link, give that comment a thumbs up so other readers know it's been used.

This last part is absolutely critical. For starters, you're only eligible to earn 100,000 bonus points via referrals — which means seven successful applications.

However, more importantly, there's this stipulation in the FAQs on Chase's referral page:

You can refer as many friends as you'd like. However, if 10 or more use the referral URL within a month to apply, at Chase's discretion you may not receive any points for the friends who apply that month and are approved for the card. 100,000 bonus points is the most you can earn for all Chase Sapphire® referrals each calendar year.

Once you see that a comment has been liked at least seven times, please do not use that link anymore.

And if we see that the 100,000-point offer disappears from referral links, we'll disable all comments and add an editor's note at the top.

Bottom line

While you can no longer get a 100,000-point bonus on the Chase Sapphire Preferred via a public link, you may still be able to get one via a referral.

As of publication, multiple referral links generated by TPG staff members are still displaying the higher offer, giving anyone who missed Thursday's deadline one more opportunity to apply.

If you already have the card, consider sharing your referral link in the comments below.

And if you're hoping to apply, don't wait. There's no telling when this offer may disappear.