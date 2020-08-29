The holidays are coming to Disney World after all — in a new way
In the interest of distancing, Disney World has already announced that its normal evening Halloween-themed festivities are canceled for 2020.
This means there won’t be an official “Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party” at Disney World this year. However, Mickey isn’t skipping the fall and Halloween season in Florida completely. Instead, Disney is doing what it’s done for the past several months — improvising.
Disney World has confirmed to TPG that beginning on Sept. 15, and lasting until Oct. 31, Main Street U.S.A. will get an autumnal makeover with fall décor. (If that sounds ho-hum to you, just know that the changing of seasons in the parks is a big deal for Disney fans.)
But, it’s not just pumpkin décor that will be available to those who decide to strap on a face mask and enter the gates of Disney World this fall. (Just remember, you’ll need a park reservation to enter.)
While formal parades are still suspended at Disney World to prevent crowding, the park has been doing unannounced short “cavalcades” since it reopened in early-July (which I honestly think are more enjoyable than long, crowded parades).
Soon, some of those surprise character appearances will get a bit spookier with a Halloween theme for Mickey, Minnie, Pluto and pals. That’s not the same as the really cool Boo-To-You parade that normally comes with the official Mickey Halloween party, but it’s still a very welcome festive addition.
And last but not least, for the first time ever, Disney is going to let guests wear Halloween costumes to the Magic Kingdom during regular operating hours.
Usually, that’s a treat reserved for the specially ticketed evening Mickey Halloween parties or a few other special events. With your costume, you’ll still have to wear a face-covering, and only those under 14 can wear costume masks. Adults can’t wear full-length princess dresses or wear full-length capes that touch the ground, but there’s still more leeway with costumes than during normal park operations.
But in a world where a lot of things are still weird, it feels nice and normal to be able to get those family coordinated costumes ready if you’re heading to Disney in the coming weeks. (And here’s how to make it happen for less.)
Looking a little further ahead, Disney has yet to announce if the traditional Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will happen this year, but based on these announcements, it’s pretty clear that the fall and winter holidays will come to Main Street U.S.A. — even if it’s in a different way than we’re used to.
Featured image courtesy of Kent Phillips/Disney Parks
