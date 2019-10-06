Disney

Disney

Essential Reading

You now need a reservation to visit Disney World — here’s how the system works
Cinderella Castle
9 changes to expect when Disney World hotels reopen
How Disney World’s sleepiest theme park became its hottest in just 2 years
Disney World

Disney World

Essential Reading

We stayed at Disney’s Riviera Resort, the first all-new Disney World hotel in 7 years
These are the best times to visit Disney World
Everything you need to know about visiting Walt Disney World Resort

Disney World Deluxe Resorts

Much more than the Lion King: Review of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
Reviews
Mar 29, 2020
Magical Stay in the Forest: A Review of Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Reviews
Apr 9, 2019
Monorail to Mickey: A Review of Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Reviews
Aug 19, 2018

Disney World Moderate and Value Resorts

Magic on a budget: Disney’s Art of Animation Resort in Orlando, Florida
Reviews
Feb 14, 2020
A look inside Gran Destino, the new Disney Resort that will be home to top-ranked NBA teams
Guides
Jun 18, 2020
Yarr Going to Want to Avoid the Pirate Rooms: A Review of Disney Caribbean Beach Resort in Orlando
Reviews
Nov 14, 2018

Stretching your money at Disney World

How to save money by renting Disney Vacation Club points
Guides
Jun 22, 2020
Is the Disney VIP Classics Tour Worth It?
News
Jul 20, 2017
The best points hotels near Disney World
Guides
Jun 25, 2020

What to eat at Disney World

Magic Kingdom at night
The best restaurants in Disney World in 2020
Guides
Dec 11, 2019
Disney’s Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue: One of the Longest-Running Dinner Shows in the Country
Guides
Jul 25, 2019
The 3 best Disney World character meals you’ve never heard of — and how to book them
Guides
Feb 21, 2020

Disney World FAQs

How much does a trip to Disney World for a family really cost?

A trip to Disney World can cost anywhere from “not that much” to tens of thousands of dollars. Using points for accommodations somewhere such as the Swan and Dolphin on property or in Disney Springs will help tremendously with cost — as will using your points to cover the cost of park tickets.

But, outside of using points, a family of four can expect to spend $2,500 if sticking to a tight budget, $5,000 for a mid-range trip to Disney and even more for a deluxe trip. But, don’t worry, there are many ways to save on the cost of your trip.

What's the best way to use points at Disney?

You can use Marriott points to stay on Disney property at the Swan or Dolphin resorts (ranges from 40,000 – 60,000 points per night). For park tickets, you can redeem points from the Citi Thank You cards — though you must do this over the phone (here’s how). Cards that let you redeem points at a fixed rate for travel are also great matches for a Disney trip. A couple of good cards for this are the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card and the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card.

Disneyland

Disneyland

Essential Reading

Disneyland Sleeping Beauty Castle in California
9 things families should know before visiting Disneyland
A Nostalgic Retreat for Disney Fans: A Review of the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California
The best restaurants at Disneyland in 2020

Where to stay at Disneyland

Disneyland Grand Californian Hotel Front Sign
The Grandest of Them All: Disneyland’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
Reviews
Aug 25, 2019
Dated but with Disneyland perks: A review of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel
Reviews
Oct 10, 2019
Fairfield Anaheim Disneyland Room
Disneyland’s Affordable Neighbor: A Review of Fairfield Inn by Marriott Anaheim Resort
Reviews
Jun 16, 2019

Disneyland tips

The essential guide to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland
Guides
Feb 5, 2020
Skip the lines at Disneyland: 10 line-busting tips for less waiting and more playing
Guides
Jan 25, 2020
Best times to visit Disneyland
Guides
Oct 6, 2019

Disneyland FAQs

What is the biggest difference between Disney World and Disneyland?

Disney World is an international destination where people fly in and stay for a week or more, whereas Disneyland is more of a locals park where people go for the day or perhaps a couple of days. While there are three Disneyland hotels to choose from (which is far fewer than the couple of dozen Disney World hotels), you can stay at a variety of points hotels near the park within an easy walking distance to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

What's the best way to get to Disneyland?

If you are flying to California, the closest airport to Disneyland is John Wayne Airport (SNA), which is about 15 miles away. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is about 26 miles away, though it can take much longer than you’d think to get from there to Disneyland thanks to California traffic. If you are arriving by train, the Anaheim station is just minutes away from Disneyland property. In all cases, you’ll likely need a rental car or a car share/rideshare service set up to go from the airport or train station to Disneyland.

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line

Essential Reading

Dreaming on the Seas: A Review of Disney Cruise Line’s Dream
Smooth sailing on a family Disney cruise: Review of Concierge level on the Disney Wonder
Interesting Way to Save Money on a Disney Cruise

Disney Cruise Line FAQs

Who should go on a Disney Cruise?

TKTKTKTKT

What's Disney's private island like?

TKTKTKTKT

Disney's Aulani in Hawaii

Disney's Aulani in Hawaii

Essential Reading

Where Disney and Hawaii Intersect: Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa
Inside the Free Kids Club at Disney’s Aulani in Hawaii, Aunty’s Beach House
How to Save Money Booking a Trip to Disney’s Aulani Resort

Advertiser Disclosure

Many of the credit card offers that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which ThePointsGuy.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers. Please view our advertising policy page for more information.

Editorial Note: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.