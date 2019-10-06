A trip to Disney World can cost anywhere from “not that much” to tens of thousands of dollars. Using points for accommodations somewhere such as the Swan and Dolphin on property or in Disney Springs will help tremendously with cost — as will using your points to cover the cost of park tickets.
But, outside of using points, a family of four can expect to spend $2,500 if sticking to a tight budget, $5,000 for a mid-range trip to Disney and even more for a deluxe trip. But, don’t worry, there are many ways to save on the cost of your trip.
You can use Marriott points to stay on Disney property at the Swan or Dolphin resorts (ranges from 40,000 – 60,000 points per night). For park tickets, you can redeem points from the Citi Thank You cards — though you must do this over the phone (here’s how). Cards that let you redeem points at a fixed rate for travel are also great matches for a Disney trip. A couple of good cards for this are the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card and the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card.
Disney World is an international destination where people fly in and stay for a week or more, whereas Disneyland is more of a locals park where people go for the day or perhaps a couple of days. While there are three Disneyland hotels to choose from (which is far fewer than the couple of dozen Disney World hotels), you can stay at a variety of points hotels near the park within an easy walking distance to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.
If you are flying to California, the closest airport to Disneyland is John Wayne Airport (SNA), which is about 15 miles away. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is about 26 miles away, though it can take much longer than you’d think to get from there to Disneyland thanks to California traffic. If you are arriving by train, the Anaheim station is just minutes away from Disneyland property. In all cases, you’ll likely need a rental car or a car share/rideshare service set up to go from the airport or train station to Disneyland.
TKTKTKTKT
TKTKTKTKT
Many of the credit card offers that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which ThePointsGuy.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers. Please view our advertising policy page for more information.
Editorial Note: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.