If you're a Discover cardholder, you've likely known about the Capital One merger for over two years. The Discover card migration to Capital One officially begins today, July 27, but don't expect it to be instant.

A Capital One spokesperson confirmed to TPG that all Discover consumer card accounts will "gradually" transition to Capital One's platform in waves, from now through 2027. Once your account is migrated, you will manage your Discover card on Capital One's website and app.

Not all Discover cardholders are moving at the same time—and if you have multiple Discover cards, don't assume they'll all migrate together.

What's happening now, and what should you do to prepare? Here's what you need to know about the ongoing move for Discover cardholders to Capital One.

Discover cards started migrating to Capital One on July 27

The migration officially began on July 27, but that doesn't mean every cardholder will see changes right away. A Capital One spokesperson confirmed to TPG that cardholders will receive "comprehensive information and reminders" in advance of changes.

If you haven't received an email or notification yet, don't worry. Your account may simply be scheduled for a later migration wave.

If you have multiple Discover cards, they may not be migrated simultaneously. Keep an eye on your Discover app in the coming months to see when the transition will happen for you.

Related: 5 reasons why your family may want a Discover it Miles card



When will your Discover account move to Capital One?

This move is happening gradually. If you're a Discover cardholder, you could be moved to Capital One at any point from now through 2027.

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Capital One told TPG that the following account details, preferences and settings will transfer automatically:

Paperless billing option

Payment settings

Rewards balance

Scheduled payments

5% cash back quarterly activation (if you have an eligible Discover card)

Once your account is migrated, you'll manage that card through the Capital One website and mobile app instead of Discover.

Giselle Gomez, TPG's credit cards managing editor, received an email stating that her Discover it® Cash Back Credit Card would be moved to Capital One on July 27.

DISCOVER

The information for the Discover it Cash Back card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

When she opened her Discover app on the day of the transition, she received a prompt to set up a new Capital One account.

DISCOVER

From there, she was redirected to create a new Capital One account.

Giselle also noticed a banner in the Discover app confirming that her account was moving. Interestingly, only one of her three Discover cards has received a migration notice so far, reinforcing Capital One's statement that accounts are moving in waves.

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As for my own account, I haven't received an email about the transition yet and haven't seen any changes in the Discover app, so I'll be watching for updates.

Related: The best first credit cards for beginners



What is changing for Discover cardholders?

The biggest change here will be how Discover cardholders access their accounts.

Once your migration is complete:

You will manage your Discover cards on the Capital One website and app.

You'll work with Capital One customer service instead of Discover.

You'll no longer manage that card through Discover's website or app.

Capital One notes that Discover cardholders can continue to manage their statements by phone or mail after the transition, if that's their preference. Cardholders will also engage with Capital One customer service representatives after the migration.

Because APR and minimum payment details vary by cardholder, Capital One says these specifics will be outlined in the account terms sent by email or mail.

Related: Best Capital One credit cards



What will stay the same?

Many aspects of your Discover card will remain unchanged after the Capital One migration.

Discover card rewards

If you currently have a cash back balance or Discover miles, the amount will remain the same through the transition. Your rewards do not expire for the life of your account.

Your card's earning rates won't change either. For instance, if you have the Discover it Cash Back Credit Card, you will still earn 5% cash back on the first $1,500 in purchases made each quarter with select merchants (once you activate). If you've already activated your categories for the current quarter, that activation will move from Discover to Capital One and stay active, so you won't have to activate again.

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If you haven't activated your quarterly categories yet, you can do so in your Discover account until the migration. Once your account is migrated, you'll be able to activate them in your Capital One account. You will still have to activate your categories each quarter after the transition.

No annual fee on Discover cards

Discover cards will continue to charge no annual fees after the transition to Capital One.

Credit score impacts and account reporting

Your credit score will not be affected by Discover's transition to Capital One. The change won't be reported as a new account, and your account's open date will remain the same as the one currently reported on your credit.

Scheduled payments

Scheduled payments will be moved from Discover to Capital One. If this isn't the case for your account, you'll be notified by email or letter.

Physical card details

Primary Discover cardholders will not receive a new physical card after their account is migrated to Capital One.

Authorized users and joint account holders will receive a new card with their own unique 16-digit card number. This will be mailed to the primary cardholder. Until that card is received, authorized users and joint account holders can continue using their current Discover card.

Related: What is a good credit score?



New Capital One benefits for Discover cardholders

A Capital One spokesperson confirmed to TPG that Discover cardholders will receive a suite of new benefits once their accounts are transitioned to Capital One.

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These benefits are in addition to your existing Discover rewards program, which isn't changing. Depending on the card you hold, this includes:

Up to 15% cash back or 15 Discover miles per dollar spent when shopping online directly through Capital One Offers

5% cash back or 5 Discover miles per dollar spent on hotels, rental cars and activities booked through Capital One Travel

5% cash back or 5 Discover miles per dollar spent on tickets and events booked through Capital One Entertainment

Related: Capital One cardholders: Snag presale tickets for Gracie Abrams' 'The Look at My Life Tour'



What Discover cardholders should do now

For most cardholders, the answer is simple: wait for your notification.

Capital One says you'll receive an email or letter before your account transitions with instructions for setting up your Capital One account.

During the transition, some features on the Discover website and app won't be available. These include updating account details and redeeming rewards. Once the transition is complete, those features will be restored on the Capital One website and app.

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If you manage multiple Discover cards, check each account individually. As TPG's early experience shows, different Discover cards may transition on different schedules, even if they belong to the same cardholder.

When it comes to mobile wallets, you should retain access to your Discover card through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and PayPal through the transition to Capital One. However, if you receive a new physical card, you may need to update it manually in your digital wallet.

To learn more, visit Capital One's FAQ website about the Discover transition.

Related: How I transitioned from cash-back rewards to my points and miles card strategy



Bottom line

The transition from Discover to Capital One is officially underway. If you've received an email or notification in your Discover account, you will need to begin the transition process to Capital One.

However, you may not have anything to action yet. Since this transition is gradual, you'll need to keep an eye on your account and email to see when the transition will take place for you.

Aside from the app and website you use to manage your account, many aspects of having a Discover card will remain the same. Still, it may be a good idea to check scheduled payments and other account settings once your migration is complete.

Related: The 8 best no-annual-fee cash-back credit cards

