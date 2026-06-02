Gracie Abrams fans who hold an eligible Capital One card can jump on presale tickets for her new "The Look at My Life Tour."

Concert ticket presales are growing in popularity as a credit card benefit, granting cardholders another way to squeeze even more value out of their cards.

Presales give you the opportunity to grab high-demand tickets before the general audience, meaning your odds of scoring your ideal seat go up significantly.

Here's what you need to know to get in on this perk.

Capital One 'The Look at My Life Tour' presale

Beginning June 3 at 9 a.m. local venue time, eligible Capital One cardholders will gain access to the presale for Gracie Abrams' "The Look at My Life Tour." It's important to note that you can only select four tickets per transaction, so anyone purchasing tickets for a larger group will need to do so in multiple payments.

All Capital One cards are eligible, including debit cards and popular options like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up Submitting... By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

THEO WARGO/GETTY IMAGES

While Capital One is in the process of transitioning its cards to the Discover network, Discover-branded credit and debit cards are not eligible for this presale. If you have a private-label credit card, it will not grant access to this presale either.

In order to get into this presale, you'll need to enter the first six digits of your card number. Once you're in, you'll need to complete your purchase with your Capital One card.

Ticket quantity is limited, so make sure to jump in as close as possible to 9 a.m. local venue time.

For more information on tour dates, check out the official page for "The Look at My Life Tour."

Bottom line

If you're a fan of Gracie Abrams and happen to have a Capital One card, you're in luck with this presale. Just make sure to pay close attention to the time since presale access opens at 9 a.m. local venue time on June 3. Tickets may go fast at popular venues due to limited availability.

If you're not planning to attend a show on this tour, keep an eye out for future news about other presales from Capital One. This perk doesn't receive the same coverage or celebration as benefits like lounge access and elite status, but it's a fantastic way for cardholders to extend the value they get out of their wallet.

Related: The best credit cards for concerts and music festivals