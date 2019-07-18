This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta’s refurbished Boeing 767-400, slated to begin service in November, instead debuted early, filling in for a service from New York JFK to Los Angeles on Thursday. The updated plane features Delta’s flagship interior, with Delta One in business class, as well as the new Premium Select product for premium economy.
The plane’s inaugural flight, from Atlanta to London Heathrow, was originally scheduled for Nov. 12, but a last-minute equipment switch meant the plane took off four months ahead of schedule.
Swaps like this are fairly common for carriers. United debuted its Boeing 787-10 on a similar transcontinental flight from LAX to Newark last December, and Delta has surprised flyers with early reveals of both its Airbus A330-900neo and its retrofitted Boeing 777s in the past.
The updated plane sports 34 seats in Delta One in a 1-2-1 layout, and 20 Premium Select seats in a 2-2-2 configuration. An additional 28 seats are available in Comfort+, leaving 156 Main Cabin seats in the rear of the aircraft.
TPG spotted the plane on FlightRadar24 and booked the last Delta One seat available. A post with our first impressions will be coming soon.
Featured photo by Darren Murph / The Points Guy
