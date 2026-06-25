Delta Air Lines is bringing its most exclusive lounge to its largest hub, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

The hometown SkyTeam Alliance carrier will lease more than 39,000 square feet of space in a yet-to-be-built upper level above Concourse E (between gates E14 and E27) for a new Delta One lounge, according to a motion approved by the Atlanta City Council's finance committee on Wednesday.

An opening date was not specified, though construction could take several years based on the details discussed Wednesday.

Whenever it opens, Delta aims to create an ATL experience that is "similar to the Delta One experience at other Delta hub airports," the motion noted.

The Delta One Lounge in Seattle. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Travelers have waited eagerly for Delta to bring its fanciest airport space to ATL. In 2025, the airline said it was "working" to bring a Delta One lounge to the airport but did not provide additional details.

Delta One lounges are the airline's fanciest spaces. Only available to travelers in long-haul international business class and those with Delta 360 (the airline's invite-only top loyalty tier) status, the lounges feature specialty food and beverage options as well as luxurious spaces.

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The carrier currently has four Delta One lounges: at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The current LAX lounge is in Terminal 3, but a fifth lounge is coming soon to LAX's Terminal 2.

Food in the Delta One Lounge at LAX. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Delta One lounges compete with American Airlines' Flagship Lounges and United Airlines' Polaris Lounges. Access to all of these spaces is limited to only long-haul business and first-class flyers and select top-tier frequent flyers.

It is unclear what unique features Delta plans for its new Delta One Lounge at ATL. Its eight existing Sky Clubs at the airport feature a range of amenities, including outdoor terraces and various spaces to lounge or work.

A Delta spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on the plans.

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