It looks like American Airlines' loss may be Delta Air Lines' gain when it comes to one of America's top hotel loyalty programs.

Delta and Hyatt just announced they're teaming up in a new loyalty partnership that's set to launch in the coming months.

That word comes just hours after American and Hyatt revealed that they're ending their yearslong relationship.

Delta-Hyatt partnership: What to expect

This new "exclusive collaboration" will closely link Delta SkyMiles and World of Hyatt, the companies said Wednesday. It will allow members of both programs to simultaneously earn points and miles in both programs when flying Delta or staying at a property in the Hyatt portfolio.

In other words, a Hyatt stay could earn you both World of Hyatt points and Delta SkyMiles. Ditto for a Delta flight.

That dual-earning perk was a popular benefit Hyatt and American Airlines AAdvantage members previously shared at the height of their partnership, before it was scaled back last year. Now, it's back for World of Hyatt loyalists — but with Delta instead of American:

SkyMiles members will earn miles based on their spending on eligible Hyatt stays

World of Hyatt members will earn points when booking Delta flights in "qualifying fare classes."

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

It also sounds like there will be some reciprocal status benefits mixed in for Delta Medallion and World of Hyatt elite members.

For instance, American elites today can unlock Hyatt perks like lower-level hotel status and free night certificates as they climb the AAdvantage ladder.

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Hyatt elites can earn on-board benefits like preferred and extra legroom seat coupons.

It remains to be seen what any perks could look like with the new Delta-Hyatt partnership. The companies expect to share more details in the next few months.

"Flying Delta creates experiences and opportunities that can't be found anywhere else," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement announcing the news. "Hyatt shares that same premium approach to everything from travel and dining to entertainment and accommodations, and it's what makes them such a natural fit."

2 major loyalty programs join forces

Delta's SkyMiles loyalty program is among the most powerful in America, thanks in large part to its lucrative credit card deal with American Express.

Meanwhile, World of Hyatt has been one of TPG's favorite hotel loyalty programs year after year.

Park Hyatt River Thames in London. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

According to TPG's September 2026 valuations, Hyatt points are worth 1.65 cents apiece — roughly double the value of a Marriott Bonvoy point and about four times the value of a Hilton Honors point.

What this means for Delta, Hyatt members

If you're a frequent Delta flyer who's also a Hyatt loyalist, this partnership is certainly welcome news. In the future, you'll be able to stack your SkyMiles and Hyatt earnings on flights and hotel stays.

That "double-dipping" perk was one of the best parts of the AA-Hyatt tie-up before it disappeared at the end of 2024.

And travelers who dabble in SkyMiles and World of Hyatt will definitely be glad to see that come back. We'll be watching, of course, to see how the earn rates stack up — and what any additional loyalty benefits between the two programs look like.