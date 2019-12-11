Deal alert: Buy $250 in Delta gift cards, earn $25 Best Buy gift card
Shoppers who purchase at least $250 in Delta gift cards from BestBuy.com will receive a $25 Best Buy gift card.
This offer, first reported by Rene’s Points, is valid on Delta gift cards of any denomination, as long as the total combination in a single Delta gift card order totals $250 or more. Best Buy only carries physical gift cards, but they are available for in-store pickup as well as via free shipping or ship-to-store options.
I tested this deal for TPG by purchasing three gift cards of $100 each.
The $25 Best Buy gift card deal shows up as a “hot offer” immediately underneath the price of the gift card; you can click on the blue text for more details.
You can then either click through the “hot offer” link to add the suggested gift card bundle directly to your cart, per the screenshot above, or you can add multiple Delta cards to your cart and manually add the $25 Best Buy product later on. This may be a good option if you’re gifting travel credit to friends and family for the holidays. Delta gift cards are available through Best Buy in $50, $100, $250 and $500 denominations.
If the total adds up to $250 or more, you will see an add-on offer for the $25 Best Buy gift card at checkout. Click on the “special offers” tab next to your cart, then click on the yellow “add to cart” button for the gift card.
To maximize earning potential, I used the Lemoney shopping portal for 1.9% cash back, and used my Chase Freedom card to purchase via Paypal Checkout on the BestBuy.com website. Most shopping portals do not allow cash-back earnings on gift cards, so it’s worth noting that you may not be able to triple-dip on this gift card purchase.
We wanted to use these Delta gift cards as quickly as possible for another TPG project, so I opted for in-store pickup. I was able to pick up the gift cards at the store one block from our offices within 40 minutes of my order confirmation.
My payment is still pending in the Chase online banking portal, so I’m still waiting to see if I will earn 5x on this purchase, since Paypal is one of the Freedom card’s quarterly bonus categories for 2019 Q4. The fine print for the Freedom card doesn’t exclude gift card purchases, so I’m hopeful that this purchase will qualify.
Featured photo by Alberto Riva for The Points Guy.
