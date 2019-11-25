Delta flyers can now select their meals up to 21 days in advance
Attention, foodies! You now have more time to order off the menu when you fly Delta Air Lines in first or business class.
Passengers traveling in Delta One and domestic first class can now use Delta’s app to select their inflight meal up to 21 days before the trip. The option to select a meal in advance originally was available only several days ahead of departure and only after receiving an invitation by email to do so.
The expansion of Delta’s meal selection was first promised in October as part of a series of upgrades to the Fly Delta app.
“This move follows rave reviews from customers who’ve already taken advantage of pre-select over email, where the program was initially offered,” the airline said last month as it previewed the menu change and other updates coming with the upgrade of its app.
Premium travelers will also be able to select meals for others on the same reservation. Those who do not self-select a meal in advance will still receive a reminder email as the departure date approaches. Those who do not select their meals in advance will still have a choice of onboard entrees, subject to availability.
The change to the meal ordering timeline is part of a series of updates Delta has made to its app, which is part of an even broader focus on passenger experience by the airline.
In recent moves, Delta has upgraded its international economy service and has been rolling out new and updated Sky Club lounges in cities across the U.S. New club locations include Austin (AUS), New Orleans (MSY) and Phoenix (PHX). There have even been “pop-up” Sky Clubs during the holidays. It’s all part of Delta’s effort to set itself apart from other U.S.-based carriers with enhanced service and amenities.
Featured photo by Darren Murph / The Points Guy
