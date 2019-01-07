Delta’s Newest Sky Club Opens Tuesday in Enemy Territory
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Look out, American Airlines — there’s a new lounge experience opening in one of your hubs, and it’s by a rival carrier. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, Delta Air Lines will welcome the first guests in its Delta Sky Club at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). Of note, it appears that American Express may also open a Centurion lounge at PHX in the near future.
We knew that this club, along with a club at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) was coming in 2019. What we didn’t know, however, was how quickly either would open. The Phoenix Sky Club is positioned near Delta’s cluster of gates on the new South Concourse – Terminal 3, offering patrons 7,500 square feet to stretch out and decompress before or after a flight.
As we saw with Delta’s Raleigh–Durham (RDU) Sky Club, the airline is putting localized touches on its PHX location as well. Earthy tones and rich colors contribute to its overall motif, with “fresh, locally inspired cuisine and healthy food options.” There’s local art and high-speed Wi-Fi, as well as a full-service bar with seasonal cocktails.
The bad news is that accessing this Sky Club, along with the rest in Delta’s network, is a bit tougher than in past years. Pricing for Sky Club membership rose from 2018, and members must have same-day travel booked with Delta or one of its partners in order to access a lounge.
Not much should change for cardholders of the Platinum Card® from American Express and the Centurion Card. One of the benefits of those cards is complimentary Sky Club access when traveling on Delta-operated flights. That benefit and how cardholders access Sky Clubs will not change. In addition, guest access will remain $29 per person for Delta-operated flights.
Cardholders of the Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express will continue to get complimentary Sky Club access as long as you’re traveling on a Delta-coded or Delta-operated flight. If you’re traveling with a partner airline, you can pay $29 to access, whereas you used to be able to pay to access no matter which airline you were flying.
All images courtesy of Delta Air Lines.
RELATED VIDEO:
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.