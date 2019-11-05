Flying Delta long-haul economy? Your service has just been upgraded
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta’s international economy is going to start looking a little more premium today.
The airline has introduced a new service standard which will give Main Cabin passengers on flights scheduled for more than 6.5 hours a slew of new amenities. A few other shorter international flights will feature the improved service, too.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
Shortly after takeoff, coach passengers on qualifying flights will be treated to a complimentary Bellini and hot towel. The improvements continue through the meal service, with more variable meal choices and larger portions. Even the plating will be improved, with less plastic wrap and better cutlery.
Snacks will be available on-demand for the whole flight, too.
“We want every customer, no matter where they sit on the flight, to know how much they’re appreciated,” Allison Ausband, Delta’s senior vice president of in-flight service said in a statement.
TPG got a preview of the new service standards during trials earlier this year, and our reporter said it brought Delta into closer alignment with well-regarded overseas carriers.
According to the airline, a team of more than 20 flight attendants helped design the new service, and it was tested and tweaked on more than 1,200 flights before today’s official introduction.
Featured photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.