Delta rolls out extended Medallion status well ahead of schedule
Because the coronavirus pandemic has halted most travel, all major U.S. airlines have extended elite status into 2021.
Delta was the trailblazer though, since the carrier was the first to announce sweeping status extensions and more. At the time, the Atlanta-based carrier promised that extended Medallion Status would be reflected in members’ account on Feb. 1, 2021.
Turns out, the airline is well ahead of schedule on this IT project, since the Medallion Status extensions have now been processed. This means that all current Delta elites, including invite-only Delta 360 members, should see their status valid through Jan. 31, 2022.
Indeed, TPG’s Nick Ellis logged into his SkyMiles account this morning to see that he’s earned Diamond status for next year without hitting any of the qualifying thresholds.
That’s not all. According to Delta’s updated website dedicated to SkyMiles benefits, all Global and Regional Upgrade Certificates and $200 Travel Vouchers that were due to expire between March 1 and June 30, 2020 have been extended as well — now, you can use these for travel by Dec. 31, 2020. Likewise drink vouchers, Delta Sky Club memberships and guest passes and SkyMiles Select memberships have been extended for six months.
Each year, Delta Platinum and Diamond Medallions get to choose from a range of Choice Benefits that include extra perks like upgrades and the ability to gift status. Of the major U.S. carriers, Delta’s being the most generous since it’s giving all Platinums and Diamonds a fresh set of Choice Benefits for the 2021 program year, regardless of whether you requalified in 2020.
However, you won’t be able to select those Choice Benefits just yet. According to the airline, the 2021 Choice Benefits will become available on Feb. 1, 2021. Note that if you do end up requalifying for status in 2020, you’ll receive your Choice Benefit selection at the time you cross the thresholds.
Delta’s system updates follow closely after United’s and American’s. UA made most of its back-end updates about a month ago and American made theirs ten days ago.
All in all, it’s great to see Delta using this downtime to speed up the implementation of its SkyMiles changes. Be sure to monitor your accounts over the next few days to make sure that everything looks the way it should.
Featured photo by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy.
