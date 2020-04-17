Here’s when United plans to update your status for 2020 and beyond
As one component of its sweeping elite status and benefits update, United Airlines has significantly lowered thresholds for earning new and requalifying status in 2020. Meanwhile, anyone who already has elite status will have that extended through Jan. 31. 2022 — elites should see their status extended by the end of today.
As for earning new status, the carrier has reduced flying and spend requirements by roughly 50% — rather than spending at least $18,000 and flying 54 segments to earn top-tier Premier 1K status, for example, customers will need to spend $9,000 and take 26 flights (or spend $12,000, without the 26-flight requirement) in 2020. Qualification breaks down as follows:
As a result of these reduced thresholds, I’ve already qualified for Premier Gold status, while TPG’s Zach Griff has already qualified for top-tier Premier 1K. Neither status is reflected in our accounts, but a United spokesperson confirmed that customers who have reached a new tier should see it reflected in their account by early next week. United’s status tracking tools should be updated by early next week as well.
While we’re both 1K members already — and now have that status through Jan. 2022 — Zach’s eligible for an additional 320 PlusPoints, giving him more opportunities to upgrade flights. According to this updated timeline, new PlusPoints should post next week as well, while flyers should see the deadline of their existing PlusPoints extended by the end of this weekend — to Jul. 31, 2021 for PlusPoints issued based on flying in 2019, and Oct. 31, 2020 for PlusPoints previously extended to Apr. 30, 2020.
Delta, meanwhile, has confirmed that extended Medallion status will be reflected on Feb. 1, 2021, American Airlines has reduced requirements for earning new status in 2020 as well, with updates expected to roll out by May 15, 2020.
