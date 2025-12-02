Delta Air Lines is making some adjustments to the Choice Benefits it offers its upper-tier Medallion elite members.

The Atlanta-based carrier on Tuesday announced tweaks to a few of the perks travelers can select from upon reaching its Platinum and Diamond Medallion tiers.

Most of the changes are positive, though there's one benefit selection that will become less valuable in the new Medallion year.

We should also note that the changes do not affect some of the highest-profile Choice Benefits offered to Diamond Medallion members, like Sky Club membership and Delta's upgrade certificates.

A full rundown of the changes is below.

As a reminder, though: Delta SkyMiles members get to pick from a fairly expansive menu of Choice Benefits once they reach the top two Medallion levels:

Platinum Medallion members can select one Choice Benefit.

Diamond Medallion members get three selections.

Delta's Medallion Choice Benefits changes

Here are the Choice Benefits that will change beginning with the new Medallion year, which starts Feb. 1, 2026:

Gifting status

One of Delta's Choice Benefits allows Medallion members to gift status to family members or friends.

Platinum Medallion members will be able to gift Silver Medallion status to four other SkyMiles members (up from two).

Diamond Medallion members will be able to gift Gold Medallion status to four other members (up from two).

Bonus miles

Delta offers a one-time mileage boost as one of the options on its menu of perks.

In 2026, the carrier will increase how many bonus miles you'll get with this selection:

Bonus miles will increase from 30,000 to 35,000 SkyMiles for Platinum Medallion members (a nearly 17% increase).

Bonus miles will increase from 35,000 to 40,000 miles for Diamond Medallion members (an increase of about 14%).

Delta travel vouchers

As for the Delta travel voucher Medallion elite members can select, here's how it'll shake out:

Platinum Medallion members' Delta travel vouchers will increase from $300 to $350 in 2026 (up by nearly 17%).

Diamond Medallion members' Delta travel vouchers will increase significantly, from $350 to $550 (up by about 57%).

Amex statement credits decrease

The one bit of bad news: If you typically opt for a statement credit on an eligible cobranded Delta American Express credit card, you'll see those credits decrease in the new year.

Eligible statement credits for Platinum Medallion members will drop from $400 to $250 (down by about 38%).

Statement credits for Diamond Medallion members will drop from $700 to $500 (down by about 29%).

Status, other Choice Benefits remain unchanged

Delta confirms all other Choice Benefits will remain intact in 2026.

As TPG reported earlier this fall, the carrier plans to keep Medallion qualification requirements the same next year as well.

Those stand at:

5,000 Medallion Qualification Dollars for Silver Medallion

10,000 MQDs for Gold Medallion

15,000 MQDs for Platinum Medallion

28,000 MQDs for Diamond Medallion

And again, you'll be eligible to make Choice Benefits selections as a Platinum or Diamond Medallion member.

Bottom line

Delta's Choice Benefits adjustments for 2026 amount to fairly modest improvements on three perks (gifting status, bonus miles and Delta travel credits). Travelers who have previously taken advantage of the Delta Amex statement credit will see a fairly sizable decrease in value for that particular benefit.

But if you tend to reserve your benefit selections for alternative perks like lounge access, upgrade certificates or a MQD boost for the following year, you'll see no impact from these changes.

"Earning and keeping the trust of our members means being transparent about changes and continually investing in the experiences that matter most," Dwight James, Delta's senior vice president of customer engagement and loyalty, said in a statement announcing the news.

