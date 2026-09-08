As the peak summer travel season wrapped up this past weekend, Delta Air Lines revealed plans to slash five routes from its network.

Between now and December, Delta plans to trim a total of three routes from New York City: two from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and one from LaGuardia Airport (LGA).

The Atlanta-based carrier will also end Las Vegas service from two cities in Southern California.

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That cutback at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) came as a result of lower travel demand to Vegas this winter, a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, here's how the airline explained its cuts in New York City:

"Delta continually evaluates its network to ensure we're offering a schedule that best meets customer demand," the airline said in a statement about the changes. "We apologize for any inconvenience and will contact impacted customers directly about these changes."

Delta's 5 route cuts

All five of the routes will end between early November and mid-December.

Here's the full rundown of the flights Delta is ending:

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Route End date LAS to San Diego International Airport (SAN) Nov. 8 LAS to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, California Nov. 8 LGA to Tulsa International Airport (TUL) Nov. 9 JFK to Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) Saturday-only service ends Dec. 19 JFK to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) Dec. 19

There is a silver lining for Delta flyers in New York and Wisconsin who have taken the JFK-MKE service in the past: The carrier still offers four daily round-trip flights between LGA and MKE.

And, Delta does plan to operate some limited Las Vegas service to both San Diego and Orange County in early January. Those flights are meant to cater to travelers attending the city's massive Consumer Electronics Show, where the airline has been a headliner in the past.

Delta Air Lines' takeover at the Sphere in Las Vegas during the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Cutting back in Las Vegas

Delta is not alone in cutting back its Vegas flight schedule.

This winter, the airline's total departures from LAS will be down roughly 7% versus last year, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

In 2026, the entire airport is set to see 7% fewer flights than last year, per Cirium.

NICK EWEN/THE POINTS GUY

That's after the city as a whole saw a 7.5% dropoff in visitors last year versus 2024, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Bureau.

It came amid one of the "more complex operating environments" the tourism sector had seen outside of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said in January.

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