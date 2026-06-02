Delta Air Lines is giving New Yorkers an easier way to reach the beaches of Costa Rica.

The Atlanta-based carrier this week filed plans to launch nonstop service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport (LIR) in Liberia, Costa Rica.

Set in northwest Costa Rica and the gateway to the Guanacaste region, LIR is generally the top airport in the region for travelers hoping to hit the country's beaches.

Delta's route from New York City to Guanacaste will launch Dec. 19 with seasonal service running once per week into the spring of 2027.

It's not an entirely new destination — or route — for the airline.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Delta already serves Liberia from its Atlanta, Boston, Detroit and Minneapolis hubs. And it previously operated JFK-LIR service about a decade ago, in 2016.

However, the carrier currently does not offer any Costa Rica service from New York City, so this new route should be an enticing new option for travelers eyeing a warm-weather getaway during the winter.

Route details

Beginning Dec. 19, right as 2026 holiday travel kicks into high gear, Delta's flight from JFK to LIR will operate on Saturdays during the winter season with one of Delta's Airbus A321neos.

The seasonal service will end April 10.

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Costa Rica's Guanacaste region

LIR sits to the north and west of Costa Rica's busiest airport, Juan Santamaria International Airport (SJO), which is in the capital city of San Jose.

LIR is also near some of the country's popular beach resorts. For instance, it's about 20 miles from the Andaz Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo (bookable with World of Hyatt points), which TPG's Mackenzie Roche visited in 2024.

For Hilton Honors loyalists, it's roughly 18 miles from the beautiful Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique — where TPG's Carly Helfand stayed in 2025.

Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique. CARLY HELFAND/THE POINTS GUY

Meanwhile, the airport is also the closest — albeit still a 90-minute car ride — from the new all-inclusive JW Marriott property set to open later this year in the northern part of the country.

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