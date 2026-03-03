When it comes to big airports in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains, Delta Air Lines is most closely associated with Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), where it operates a major hub.

But the airline just made a significant investment at another large western airport — and it's not in Utah.

Delta on Tuesday cut the proverbial ribbon on a sizable expansion of its Sky Club at Denver International Airport (DEN).

At 13,000 square feet and offering space for up to 230 guests, Delta's DEN lounge has now roughly tripled in size — and it's not done growing.

Delta Sky Club Denver entrance. JASON DEWEY/DELTA AIR LINES

Delta Sky Club Denver

Further expansion at the Atlanta-based carrier's DEN outpost will bring the facility to a whopping 19,000 square feet — and 400 seats — by year's end.

Once all construction is complete, the facility should easily rank among the biggest Sky Clubs not situated at one of Delta's own hubs.

JASON DEWEY/DELTA AIR LINES

The new Denver Sky Club features a brand-new bar with an elaborate design inspired by the city's iconic Union Station (which you can easily connect to from the airport via the A Line).

Read more: Delta set to unveil massive first-class cabin on its newest planes — but it's temporary

Denver's Union Station. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Delta also revamped many of the club's amenities. The space now includes two double-sided buffets along with a new beverage station and local cosmetic touches, including Colorado-inspired artwork.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

"Every detail, from the seating to the lighting to the regionally inspired architecture, was crafted to deliver a premium, restorative and unmistakably Denver experience," Claude Roussel, Delta's vice president of Sky Clubs and lounge experience, said in a statement Tuesday.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 4 Delta Sky Club Denver. JASON DEWEY/DELTA AIR LINES 0 1 2 3

Coming soon, as part of the carrier's continued expansion of this club: a business lounge sporting five new soundproof booths for travelers looking to make a call, take a virtual meeting or get some deep focus work done.

So, while travelers can enjoy the freshly renovated (and expanded) Denver Sky Club today, there's a lot more to come between now and the end of the year.

Delta expects all the work on its DEN outpost to be wrapped up sometime during the fourth quarter of the year, which runs from October through December.

Denver's expanding array of lounge options

This is just the latest lounge upgrade for Denver-based travelers.

United Airlines, which is the dominant carrier at the Colorado hub, has three full-scale United Club lounges at the airport, including a sprawling 33,000-square-foot space that debuted last summer on the airport's B-West Concourse.

United Airlines' B-West United Club in Denver. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

It also operates a grab-and-go United Club Fly location and has long said a higher-end Polaris Lounge is (eventually) coming to the airport.

American Airlines' DEN Admirals Club is one of the sleekest in its network.

And credit card holders have options, too — from a 2-year-old Capital One Lounge to an American Express Centurion Lounge.

Accessing Delta Sky Club Denver: What to know

As for Delta's Sky Club, here's what to know about the particulars of getting in.

Location The facility is in the airport's C Concourse between gates C46 and C48 at the mezzanine level. Hours of operation Sunday to Friday: 4:30 to 12:15 a.m. Saturday: 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Where does Delta fly from Denver? Delta currently offers nonstop flights from DEN to all of its hubs, including: Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) It also flies between DEN and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS); Austin is a "focus city" for the carrier.

How to get in

One of the easiest ways to get Delta Sky Club access is by carrying a card that comes with a complimentary membership:

To get access to these clubs, you'll need to be flying on a same-day Delta-operated or -marketed flight operated by WestJet.

High-level Delta Medallion elite status members in the Delta SkyMiles program can alternatively opt for a Delta Sky Club membership as part of their Delta Choice Benefits they select annually.

Keep in mind, Delta now bars passengers from accessing its lounges when flying on a Main Basic (basic economy) fare.

More to know

Delta's Denver Sky Club expansion comes just a couple of months after the carrier also tripled the size of its (much smaller) lounge at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and announced new outposts for Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) and Tampa International Airport (TPA) in the coming years.

The carrier on Tuesday also announced plans to open a brand-new outpost at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, Florida, by 2028.

Elsewhere, the airline's swanky Delta One Lounge in Seattle was just announced as a TPG Awards winner, securing the title of Best New Airline Lounge.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Reserve, click here.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business, click here.

For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum, click here.

For rates and fees of the Amex Business Platinum, click here.

Related reading: