It's been a banner couple of years for Delta Air Lines' network of lounges. In 2024, the carrier debuted its luxe Delta One Lounge concept with three beautiful clubs at its hubs.

Last year, the airline opened massive new Sky Clubs in Atlanta and Salt Lake City, and a double-decker Delta One and Sky Club duo in Seattle.

And there's plenty of Delta lounge news to start 2026, too — even if it is less splashy.

Delta One Lounge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Sky Club coming to … Las Vegas

First things first: Delta announced the next new city that will get a Sky Club.

The carrier revealed it's planning to build a brand-new outpost at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas.

Despite being a major tourist destination, LAS is not home to any Delta lounges (despite the city playing host to the airline's star-studded takeover of the Sphere last year).

Here's the bad news: Delta flyers will have to wait a while. The Vegas Sky Club isn't slated to open until 2029 — at least three years from now.

In the meantime, Vegas remains home to a bevy of credit card-branded lounges, including the world's oldest American Express Centurion Lounge — not to mention a Capital One Lounge and Sapphire Lounge that each opened in 2025.

Chase's Sapphire Lounge in Las Vegas. SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Opening soon: Revamped Denver lounge

Much sooner than 2029: another lounge that's getting a major upgrade.

Delta has been (quietly) renovating its Sky Club on Concourse A at Denver International Airport (DEN), in what the airline describes as a total makeover for the facility. And members will soon see the fruits of that labor.

The carrier told TPG it expects work on that outpost to wrap up within the next two months, at which point travelers will get an expanded and overall improved facility.

Big expansions planned for 2 Florida clubs

Delta also announced big expansions for two of its Sky Clubs in the Sunshine State.

The carrier will relocate and significantly expand its facilities at both Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) and Tampa International Airport (TPA) — with the JAX outpost set to triple in size to 10,000 square feet by the time work wraps up.

Expansion work on JAX is slated to wrap up by next year. The TPA club will open in 2028 on the airport's new Airside D concourse.

Philadelphia makeover complete

Finally, Delta's long-planned revamp of one of the smaller Sky Clubs in its portfolio is now complete.

In recent weeks, the carrier wrapped up a monthslong expansion and renovation of its lounge at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

It's still a pretty small outpost, spanning just 5,800 square feet. But it's way bigger than it used to be: the seating capacity went from 75 to 144, the airline said.

Delta added an entirely new seating area in the club as part of the renovation. Other parts of the facility got light refreshes, including new carpeting and seats. Plus, less visible to less frequent visitors — but crucial to the experience — the airline expanded the "back-of-house" space to give its staff expanded food preparation areas.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

That should translate to a wider array of dishes available at the buffet.

No guest will confuse this space with, say … a Delta One Lounge ... or one of its truly top-notch Sky Clubs like the sprawling space it opened last year in Atlanta. But Philadelphia also isn't a core city for the airline, which competes against American Airlines' fortress hub there.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

For Philly travelers who don't have access to Chase's Sapphire Lounge or Amex's Centurion Lounge — or who find themselves more conveniently located to this D-Concourse Sky Club — it can certainly accommodate a lot more guests than it used to, and has some nice improvements to speak of, as well.

