If there's one thing that puts Delta Air Lines in a league of its own, it's undoubtably its airport lounge network.

Whether it's a Sky Club or a Delta One lounge, the Atlanta-based carrier's outposts are by far the nicest of the U.S. airline lounges.

The latest example is the second Sky Club at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). Measuring nearly 34,000 square feet and with space for 600 travelers, this lounge isn't just a godsend for those used to the overcrowding at Delta's other lounge at SLC.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

The new Sky Club is a beauty in its own right. From the gorgeous design to the floor-to-ceiling windows, this space is among Delta's nicest yet.

Step inside for a first-look tour.

Delta Sky Club SLC location

You'll find the new Sky Club in SLC's Concourse B, right as you exit the central tunnel connecting the A and B concourses.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Once you're on the departures level, turn around and look for the dinosaur skeleton. That's where you'll find the entrance to the Sky Club.

The wood-lined entrance is designed to resemble the Wasatch mountain range surrounding Salt Lake City, and it's just the first of many beautiful design motifs you'll find inside the space.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 3 ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2

The reception area has a mix of self-serve kiosks and agent-staffed desks, and after being admitted, you'll make your way upstairs to the main attraction.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 4 ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2 3

The Delta Sky Club is open daily from 5:45 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Delta Sky Club SLC access

This new outpost inherits the same access policies as any other Sky Club, including the other location in SLC's Concourse A.

That means that travelers in long-haul premium cabins, those with Sky Club memberships and select credit card holders can use the lounge. TPG has a complete guide to accessing the Sky Club network, but holding the right credit card is undoubtedly the best way to enter the lounge.

Some of the top cards that include Sky Club entry are:

Just note that Delta instituted some limits on credit card entry to help curb lounge overcrowding. This includes capping the number of annual visits that cardmembers have to use the Sky Club and only allowing entry within three hours of departing flights (not applicable to connections).

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

You'll want to remind yourself of all the access policies before heading to Delta's new Salt Lake City Sky Club.

Delta Sky Club SLC layout

After entering the space, you'll need to take either the escalators or the elevator up to the main lounge area.

That said, if you're looking for the most peaceful place to get work done (perhaps in the entire airport), head straight to the back of the entrance area near the alphabet-inspired artwork.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY 0 1

You'll find six Framery phone booths behind that wall, which hopefully won't get too busy since they're somewhat hidden (and far from the rest of the lounge's amenities).

I've been to more Sky Clubs than I can count, but when I rode the escalator up to the main lounge area, I almost couldn't believe my eyes.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 3 ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2

Obviously, lounges look (and feel) better without travelers in them during media previews, but I was immediately impressed by what I saw.

Soaring ceilings, plenty of natural light, a plethora of seating options and eye-catching colors — everything makes a newly built Sky Club the best of U.S. airline offerings.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 3 ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2

Note that this is Delta's second Sky Club in SLC. The first, which opened in September 2020, is in Concourse A and also features a new design, but this one definitely feels more luxurious.

Plus, with 34,000 more square feet of lounge capacity, overcrowding should definitely be far less common.

At the top of the escalator, you'll find the lounge's fireplace, which basically bifurcates the space.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY 0 1

To the left is the main sitting area, with comfy couches, recliners, tables and more.

To the right, you'll find more seating, especially around the windows, which is probably where you'll find me during my SLC layovers. After all, this lounge probably boasts the best views of any window at SLC — you have endless vistas of planes and the Wasatch mountains in the background.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 4 ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2 3

Aside from the main seating areas, you'll find a few more nooks around the perimeter of the lounge with more seats.

In total, there are 600 seats in this space, but it doesn't feel like one big room thanks to all the partitions and the way Delta divided the rooms.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 5 ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2 3 4

One innovation that Delta is debuting here is called the Immersion Room.

Delta's design team needed to answer the question, "What do you do with an interior-facing lounge area?" Their solution was the Immersion Room.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 4 ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2 3

Instead of simply installing a TV wall blasting the news or sports, the airline went with seven screens that display rotating digital vistas of Utah's most famous sights, like Monument Valley and Red Pine Lake. I love this emphasis on relaxation areas, and hope to see more Immersion Rooms at other new Sky Clubs.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY 0 1

As always, Delta's art curation program was on full display in this space. I loved the piece near the buffet that shows four figures made from colorful computer keyboard keys.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Another striking design element that really helps elevate the space is the lighting — from the sconces to the chandeliers to the lamps, this feels more like a Four Seasons lobby than an airport.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Delta Sky Club SLC dining

Another area where Sky Clubs shine (and this applies even to older locations) is the dining experience.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 3 ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2

This outpost is no exception, though unfortunately, there's only one buffet. The good news is that it has two identical sides, but I imagine it'll still get busy during peak departure banks.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Expect a rotating selection of local and international cuisine. The full selection wasn't on display during my visit, but even the charcuterie board, hummus station and fruit plates just looked far more appetizing than what I've seen in American Airlines or United Airlines lounges in recent months.

The lounge's signature bar is beautiful, and the bartenders are at the ready to whip up your favorite drink. (The signature espresso martini was a hit.)

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 3 ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2

Given how luxurious it feels, I'd even consider sitting in the bar area to catch up on work or socialize.

For those looking to quench their nonalcoholic cravings, there are two beverage walls on the sides of the lounge. Here you'll find fountain sodas, Eversys coffee machines, Starbucks drip coffees and more.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY 0 1

Delta Sky Club SLC amenities

While the lounge might seem like one of the nicest in the network physically, it lacks some of the signature Sky Club touches you'll find elsewhere, like in New York or Seattle.

For one, there are no showers here (though there are in Concourse A). Secondly, you won't find a Sky Deck here, which is a real shame given the lounge's prime location and vantage point for some last breaths of fresh air.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

The lounge features a whopping nine Framery phone booths — six on the entrance level and three on the main level.

There are also two wireless HP printers, and power outlets, USB-A and USB-C ports at every seat.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 4 ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2 3

The lounge features one set of restrooms that is hands-down the nicest in the entire airport; it's no surprise that Sky Club execs repeatedly see travelers use the lounge on tight connections simply to use the bathroom.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY 0 1

There are also two gender-neutral family bathrooms.

Bottom line

Delta's latest Sky Club is arguably its nicest one yet. The airline's design and construction teams keep outdoing themselves, and I'm sure this space will be a hit with travelers.

Hopefully, it's large enough to handle the crowds passing through SLC, especially during peak periods. But assuming it is, I'd highly recommend visiting if you're flying from the airport, even if it means walking a few minutes out of your way during a connection.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

It's definitely a nicer space than the existing Sky Club in Concourse A, but if you're looking for a shower or an outdoor deck, you'll need to use the five-year-old facility instead.

Of course, getting inside means paying up for Delta's (often) sky-high awards or cash prices, but if you're already on the Delta hamster wheel, then you have nothing to worry about.

If you're not yet a Delta loyalist, just one visit to this space might have you wanting to convert.

