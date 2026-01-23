Philadelphia isn't exactly prime Delta Air Lines territory. It's a fortress hub for American Airlines, and Delta flies a pretty modest schedule from the airport — with flights to a handful of its own hubs.

For that reason, you wouldn't expect the airline to operate a sprawling, flagship-worthy airport lounge like the 34,000-square-foot behemoth of a club it opened late last year at its Salt Lake City hub.

No, the carrier's Sky Club at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) has long been on the modest side, covering little more than the bases: food, drinks and a spot to relax.

But it just got a nice face-lift — and a lot bigger.

Delta's Philly Sky Club makeover

Right before the holidays, Delta quietly put the finishing touches on a pretty significant expansion of its Philly outpost.

The D-Concourse Sky Club, which previously sat a mere 75 guests, now has seats for 144, which means the capacity nearly doubled.

Crews had been working since last summer on the expansion, which included an entire new room full of seats, television screens and working spaces.



Beyond this more expansive new space, the carrier added cosmetic and functional upgrades throughout.

You'll find new seats (many equipped with USB-C charging ports) and carpeting for a more modern look.

Delta also revamped the buffet zone to accommodate a larger "back-of-house" food preparation area, which the airline said will allow it to offer a more expansive menu.

The beverage station got a refresh, with a new and improved espresso machine.

And the five bathrooms in this Sky Club got a noticeable makeover, too.

Plus, there are some thoughtful aesthetic touches, like the neat Philly-centric artwork sprinkled around the space.

No match for Delta's upper-echelon clubs

Now, to be clear: These changes certainly won't put this Sky Club anywhere near the upper echelon of Delta's lounge network, which is easily among the best in the airline industry.

This club still doesn't boast the signature bar you'll find in most of the airline's top lounges. And its size alone is a far cry from the expansive outposts in major Delta markets.

However, if you're a Delta flyer passing through Philly looking to grab a bite to eat and something to drink, this should get the job done — and there should be a lot more space to relax than there was even just a few weeks ago.

That's helpful as the airline prepares to add a new nonstop from PHL to its Seattle hub later this year.

"We've created a space with more seats, a more intuitive layout and regionally inspired art that bring the city's character into the lounge experience," Claude Roussel, Delta's vice president of Sky Clubs and lounge experience, said in a statement Friday.

Philly lounge wars heat up

As for Philly, the airport is certainly home to an increasingly competitive lounge landscape.

Chase last year opened a beautiful new Sapphire Lounge in Terminal D. And American Airlines debuted a new Flagship Lounge and Admirals Club last summer in Terminal A-West.

Delta flyers with the right American Express credit card in their wallet might still prefer the Centurion Lounge in Terminal A-West, depending on how much time they have before their flight.

But this expanded Sky Club (located in Terminal D) should offer travelers plenty of convenience to Delta's PHL gates — and a viable alternative on days when the Centurion wait times get too long.

Delta Sky Club Philadelphia: What to know

This outpost is open from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sundays through Fridays. On Saturdays, it closes an hour earlier, at 5:30 p.m.

The debut of Delta's Philly Sky Club expansion comes as the airline announced plans Friday to build its first lounge in Las Vegas, and expand two Florida outposts — in Tampa and Jacksonville.

