Delta Air Lines is getting ready to relaunch America's longest domestic flight in December. But it won't be around for long.

Over the weekend, Delta canceled all nonstop service between Boston and Honolulu as of Jan. 5, 2027.

That flight had been set to launch just before the holidays. So it'll be a short-lived route that will last just a couple of weeks during the peak holiday rush.

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A route cut 3 times in 2 years

This is the second time in three years Delta has axed its flights between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

Both Delta and Hawaiian Airlines previously operated the 5,000-mile domestic flight, which once served as the longest U.S. domestic route.

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Both airlines canceled the service in 2025, citing lagging demand.

Westin Moana Surfrider Honolulu. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

But earlier this year, Delta had announced it would bring back the New England-Honolulu service as part of a larger expansion in Hawaii.

It appears travelers did not flock to the new route, though.

In a statement to TPG Monday, Delta said it "routinely evaluates and adjusts" its network "to best meet customer demand."

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"We apologize for any inconvenience and will contact impacted customers directly with alternate travel options," a spokesperson for the Atlanta-based carrier added.

I heard from a TPG reader who had booked a January trip on the BOS-HNL route. Following the route cancellation, he said the carrier had re-booked him on a connecting itinerary through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on the outbound trip. On the way home, he's flying through Detroit.

Still planning a big Hawaii push

Delta still plans to operate its largest-ever Hawaii schedule this winter, the carrier noted. That includes new service from its Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) hub to the island of Maui.

And, it continues to fly nonstop to Honolulu from nearly all of its hubs — Boston and New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) being the only two exceptions. The airline also operates HNL service to Tokyo's Haneda Airport (HND).

At least for now, though, it appears Boston-Honolulu service has been an ill-fated route for U.S. carriers, with Delta cutting the service twice — and Hawaiian once — in just the last couple of years.

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