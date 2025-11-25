Delta now sells 'Comfort Basic' tickets: What to know before you book
For years, airline passengers have faced a conundrum when booking a flight: Do you pay for a standard ticket, or brave the restrictions of basic economy to save some money?
Get ready to make a lot more decisions just like that — even if you're not flying in coach.
Last week, Delta Air Lines officially brought the no-frills "basic" concept to its extra-legroom Delta Comfort cabin.
On certain flights, you can now book a slimmed-down "Delta Comfort Basic" ticket.
It'll still come with access to the airline's roomier rows, early boarding and inflight perks like free alcoholic drinks.
But you'll also have to deal with some new, basic economy-ish restrictions.
For instance, Comfort Basic passengers won't be able to pick which Comfort seat they'll sit in. They'll earn fewer SkyMiles than passengers who pay for a full-fare "Comfort Classic" ticket. And flyers with Medallion elite status can forget about a first-class upgrade when they book one of these fares.
This is the latest in a series of moves Delta has made, in recent months, to dramatically expand its array of ticket options — each with its own price point, travel perks and loyalty considerations.
The Atlanta-based carrier has framed this as a way to give customers more choice.
But it also means more complexity when deciding which fare is right for you.
Here's what to know about these latest changes.
Delta Comfort Basic: What to know
Delta officially launched Comfort Basic on Nov. 19 as a skinnier version of its extra-legroom Comfort cabin.
Right now, it's only available on "very select" domestic flights — so you may not see it on your next booking.
Delta Comfort Basic passengers will still get access to the airline's extra-legroom seats, complimentary alcoholic beverages, dedicated overhead bin space and Zone 3 boarding.
But there are some new restrictions to know about, too.
How Delta Comfort Basic is similar to basic economy
Some of these restrictions are reminiscent of what you'd see with Delta's basic economy (now "Main Basic") fares:
|Benefit
|Delta Comfort Basic restriction
Seat selection
Seats are assigned after check-in, so you could get stuck in a middle seat, and may not sit next to your traveling companion.
Upgrades
Even if you're a Medallion elite member, you won't be eligible for first-class upgrades.
Ticket flexibility
No same-day changes allowed.
Canceling a trip
Fees apply if you're looking to cancel a ticket, just like they would on a basic economy fare.
How Delta Comfort Basic is different from Main Basic
Meanwhile, some of the other restrictions are a little more lenient than you'd find on a basic coach fare — after all, this is a more premium ticket.
|Benefit
|Delta Comfort Basic restriction
SkyMiles and Medallion Qualification Dollar earnings
Unlike with Delta Main Basic, you will actually earn SkyMiles and MQDs.
But it'll be a reduced earning rate of 2 miles per dollar spent.
Lounge access
Delta Comfort Basic flyers with Sky Club access will be allowed to enter the airline's lounges. Main Basic passengers are not allowed into Sky Clubs.
Also, unlike Delta's no-frills coach ticket, Comfort Basic is not currently available for award bookings.
Who Comfort Basic is right for
In essence, Comfort Basic is a way to get into the airline's more spacious Comfort cabin at a lower price point, but you'll sacrifice some flexibility and SkyMiles loyalty benefits.
Booking a Delta Comfort Basic ticket
When you go to book a Delta Comfort ticket, this new option could show up as one of three options available (Comfort Basic, Classic and Extra).
As shown above, Delta's Comfort Extra fare includes added benefits:
- Fully refundable
- Extra SkyMiles and MQDs earned
- Higher upgrade priority than passengers on a Comfort Classic fare
- Free same-day confirmed changes
An ever-expanding menu of fare types
For those keeping track, this gives Delta a whopping 12 fare products across its different cabins.
|Cabin
|Fare products
Main
Basic, Classic, Extra
Comfort (extra legroom)
Basic, Classic, Extra
First (Delta's domestic-style first-class cabin)
Classic, Extra
Premium Select (premium economy)
Classic, Extra
Delta One (the airline's flagship business-class experience)
Classic, Extra
More 'basic' on the horizon
Delta isn't stopping with its Comfort seating section.
Expect to eventually see the "Basic, Classic, Extra" setup in even its most luxe cabins.
Yes, that could mean a "basic business" ticket in the future; Delta executives have said the array of fare types the carrier offers in coach (including its Basic option) could be a model for its front cabin down the road.
"I think the segmentation that we've done in the main cabin is kind of the template that we're going to bring to all of our premium cabins over time," Delta President Glen Hauenstein said in July. "It's all about giving people more choice, more pricing options, and more products and services in every cabin."
Of course, it also means a lot more decisions to sort through when you go to book a flight.
What about other airlines?
To date, top competitors American Airlines and United Airlines have not deployed similar "basic" options for their extra-legroom seating sections — American's Main Cabin Extra and United's Economy Plus.
But United this summer dropped its own hints about expanding the menu of ticket types it offers. So, don't be surprised to see a similar approach on other airlines in the future.
