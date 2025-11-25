For years, airline passengers have faced a conundrum when booking a flight: Do you pay for a standard ticket, or brave the restrictions of basic economy to save some money?

Get ready to make a lot more decisions just like that — even if you're not flying in coach.

Last week, Delta Air Lines officially brought the no-frills "basic" concept to its extra-legroom Delta Comfort cabin.

On certain flights, you can now book a slimmed-down "Delta Comfort Basic" ticket.

It'll still come with access to the airline's roomier rows, early boarding and inflight perks like free alcoholic drinks.

But you'll also have to deal with some new, basic economy-ish restrictions.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

For instance, Comfort Basic passengers won't be able to pick which Comfort seat they'll sit in. They'll earn fewer SkyMiles than passengers who pay for a full-fare "Comfort Classic" ticket. And flyers with Medallion elite status can forget about a first-class upgrade when they book one of these fares.

This is the latest in a series of moves Delta has made, in recent months, to dramatically expand its array of ticket options — each with its own price point, travel perks and loyalty considerations.

The Atlanta-based carrier has framed this as a way to give customers more choice.

But it also means more complexity when deciding which fare is right for you.

Here's what to know about these latest changes.

Delta Comfort Basic: What to know

Delta officially launched Comfort Basic on Nov. 19 as a skinnier version of its extra-legroom Comfort cabin.

Right now, it's only available on "very select" domestic flights — so you may not see it on your next booking.

Delta Comfort Plus on the Airbus A350. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Delta Comfort Basic passengers will still get access to the airline's extra-legroom seats, complimentary alcoholic beverages, dedicated overhead bin space and Zone 3 boarding.

But there are some new restrictions to know about, too.

How Delta Comfort Basic is similar to basic economy

Some of these restrictions are reminiscent of what you'd see with Delta's basic economy (now "Main Basic") fares:

Benefit Delta Comfort Basic restriction Seat selection Seats are assigned after check-in, so you could get stuck in a middle seat, and may not sit next to your traveling companion. Upgrades Even if you're a Medallion elite member, you won't be eligible for first-class upgrades. Ticket flexibility No same-day changes allowed. Canceling a trip Fees apply if you're looking to cancel a ticket, just like they would on a basic economy fare.

Read more: Delta to update its planes with more Comfort seats

How Delta Comfort Basic is different from Main Basic

Meanwhile, some of the other restrictions are a little more lenient than you'd find on a basic coach fare — after all, this is a more premium ticket.

Benefit Delta Comfort Basic restriction SkyMiles and Medallion Qualification Dollar earnings Unlike with Delta Main Basic, you will actually earn SkyMiles and MQDs. But it'll be a reduced earning rate of 2 miles per dollar spent. Lounge access Delta Comfort Basic flyers with Sky Club access will be allowed to enter the airline's lounges. Main Basic passengers are not allowed into Sky Clubs.

Also, unlike Delta's no-frills coach ticket, Comfort Basic is not currently available for award bookings.

Read more: Delta's new Sky Club access restrictions are now in effect: What to know about the changes

Who Comfort Basic is right for

In essence, Comfort Basic is a way to get into the airline's more spacious Comfort cabin at a lower price point, but you'll sacrifice some flexibility and SkyMiles loyalty benefits.

Booking a Delta Comfort Basic ticket

When you go to book a Delta Comfort ticket, this new option could show up as one of three options available (Comfort Basic, Classic and Extra).

DELTA AIR LINES

As shown above, Delta's Comfort Extra fare includes added benefits:

Fully refundable

Extra SkyMiles and MQDs earned

Higher upgrade priority than passengers on a Comfort Classic fare

Free same-day confirmed changes

An ever-expanding menu of fare types

For those keeping track, this gives Delta a whopping 12 fare products across its different cabins.

Cabin Fare products Main Basic, Classic, Extra Comfort (extra legroom) Basic, Classic, Extra First (Delta's domestic-style first-class cabin) Classic, Extra Premium Select (premium economy) Classic, Extra Delta One (the airline's flagship business-class experience) Classic, Extra

More 'basic' on the horizon

Delta isn't stopping with its Comfort seating section.

Expect to eventually see the "Basic, Classic, Extra" setup in even its most luxe cabins.

Yes, that could mean a "basic business" ticket in the future; Delta executives have said the array of fare types the carrier offers in coach (including its Basic option) could be a model for its front cabin down the road.

KYLE OLSEN/THE POINTS GUY

"I think the segmentation that we've done in the main cabin is kind of the template that we're going to bring to all of our premium cabins over time," Delta President Glen Hauenstein said in July. "It's all about giving people more choice, more pricing options, and more products and services in every cabin."

Of course, it also means a lot more decisions to sort through when you go to book a flight.

What about other airlines?

To date, top competitors American Airlines and United Airlines have not deployed similar "basic" options for their extra-legroom seating sections — American's Main Cabin Extra and United's Economy Plus.

But United this summer dropped its own hints about expanding the menu of ticket types it offers. So, don't be surprised to see a similar approach on other airlines in the future.

