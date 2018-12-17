This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The numbers are clearly telling Delta that there’s demand to be tapped in Mexico. The carrier, alongside SkyTeam partner Aeromexico, is launching a new route between Minneapolis–St. Paul (MSP) and Mexico City (MEX).
In fact, that’s the third new international flight from MSP announced by Delta in 2018. Earlier in 2018, Delta announced new service to Seoul-Incheon (ICN) in conjunction with partner Korean Air to begin in April 2019, while A350-900 service to Shanghai (PVG) is slated to begin in 2020.
Service on the MSP-MEX route will be aboard Delta’s Airbus A319 aircraft with seating for 12 in First Class, 18 in Delta Comfort+ and 102 in the main cabin. It’s slotted in at 1,785 miles, a journey that’ll take around four hours to complete.
The new service will operate on the following schedule beginning June 8, 2019, with tickets on sale now:
- Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport (MSP) at 8:50am Departure ⇒ Mexico City International Airport (MEX) at 1:01pm Arrival
- Mexico City International Airport (MEX) at 2:00pm Departure ⇒ Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport (MSP) at at 6:14pm Arrival
Tickets for the route are on sale now, with inaugural one-way pricing ranging from $395 (basic economy) to $559 (first class).
SkyMiles award pricing is showing up at 22,000 miles for main cabin, 28,000 miles for Comfort+ and 37,500 miles for first class (all one-way).
On Aeromexico metal, there’s a new nonstop between Guadalajara (GDL) and Detroit (DTW), which Delta flyers can earn miles on. The new 1,894-mile, 5-hour route will operate thrice weekly on a 99-seat Embraer 190 aircraft beginning May 1, 2019, with tickets on sale now.
- AM2734 — Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) at 8:57am Departure ⇒ Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) at 2:20pm Arrival (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)
- AM2735 — Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) at 3:45pm Departure ⇒ Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) at 7:52pm Arrival (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday)
Cash pricing on the inaugural run shows a range of $305 (basic economy) to $1,567 (Premier), while the route isn’t yet showing on Delta.com’s award pricing calendar.
