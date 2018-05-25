This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each month in his column “The Critical Points,” TPG Senior Points and Miles Contributor Richard Kerr presents his opinion on a loyalty program, card product or recent news that he believes is overlooked, unsung or the result of groupthink taking mass opinion in a direction with which he doesn’t agree. His goal is not necessarily to convince you to agree with his position, but rather to induce critical thought for each of the topics and positions he covers.
Take a straw poll amongst friends and co-workers and ask them what’s the most valuable credit card rewards program. For those who have a bit of knowledge and interest, you’ll most likely hear a smattering of American Express, Chase Ultimate Rewards and perhaps Capital One. From the points and miles “pros,” you’ll hear Starwood Preferred Guest. But I can almost guarantee you that no one, expert or novice, will say Bank of America Preferred Rewards.
Today, I’ll make the case for why Bank of America Preferred Rewards could be the most valuable credit card rewards program for a large subsection of Americans, and why all of us should stop ignoring it. Rest assured this isn’t a paid partnership with Bank of America. The only BofA employees I’ve ever spoken with are credit card reconsideration phone agents when trying to get a decision on my personal credit card applications.
Program Basics
Preferred Rewards is a tiered program offering a variety of benefits across many Bank of America products and services. Basically, the more assets you hold with Bank of America, the more rewards and discounts you earn. But let’s set aside the Preferred Rewards benefits like the money market account interest boosters and no ATM fees, and just focus on the credit card rewards.
Once you have a total of $20,000 in assets between qualifying Bank of America and Merrill investment accounts, you’ll qualify for Gold-tier Preferred Rewards benefits. $50,000 in total assets qualifies for the Platinum tier, and $100,000 in total assets qualifies for the Platinum Honors tier of Preferred Rewards.
Gold, Platinum and Platinum Honors members receive a respective 25%, 50% and 75% rewards bonus on the Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card, the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card and the Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card. As a simple example, if your monthly purchases earn $100 cash back on your Premium Rewards credit card statement and you’re a Platinum Honors member, you’ll receive a total of $175 cash back.
The key to maximizing Preferred Rewards is qualifying for the Platinum Honors tier. Yes, $100,000 in assets held with Bank of America, at face value, is a lot for most people to hold in a bank. But once you see it also includes Merrill investment accounts on top of your typical banking accounts, the qualifying sum becomes a lot more attainable. And if you can qualify for Platinum Honors, Preferred Rewards needs to be in your loyalty portfolio, and arguably at the top of it.
Highest Cash Back
Once you’re a Platinum Honors member and have both a Cash Rewards and Premium Rewards credit card, you’ll earn the most cash back in ever day spending and gas purchases out of any credit card I know. Below is a chart of the cash back you’ll earn as a Platinum Honors member with all three cards in the bonus spend categories advertised across all the cards:
|Cash Rewards
|Travel Rewards*
|Premium Rewards
|Gas
|5.25% ($2,500/quarter)
|2.625%
|2.625%
|Groceries/Wholesale Clubs
|3.5%** ($2,500/quarter)
|2.625%
|2.625%
|Travel/Dining
|1.75%
|2.625%
|3.5%
|Other Spend
|1.75%
|2.625%
|2.625%
*In order to get 1 cent/point from the Travel Rewards Credit Card, it can only be used to cover travel purchases made with the card.
**The 3.5% offered for groceries by the Cash Rewards card is beat only by the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, which won’t earn comparable cash back on other spend categories.
A combination of the Cash Rewards and Premium Rewards cards means you’ll earn, at a minimum, 2.625% cash back on all your purchases. That’s exceptional for credit card rewards, and to my knowledge, is beat only by the Alliant Credit Union Visa Signature card, which offers 3% cash back on all spend for the first year, but then drops to 2.5% for subsequent years, or Discover it® Miles which offers unlimited 1.5x miles and Discover will match the miles you’ve earned at the end of the first cardmenbership year, effectively earning 3x miles for the first year. Then drops to 1.5x in later years. In both cases, after the first year, Preferred Rewards is better.
And 3.5% on groceries, wholesale clubs and travel in addition to 5.25% on gas (the highest available cash back on gas anywhere) is icing on the cake. Keep in mind this is all for a grand total of $95 in annual fees for both cards. Simply superb.
Why is This Ignored?
A 2.625% cash back base earning rate for only $95 in annual fees is great, but many will make the argument it can’t compete with the value of transferable rewards. Take, for example, the Chase Freedom Unlimited, which earns 1.5% cash back (in the form of 1.5x Ultimate Rewards points) on all purchases everyday. Assuming you also hold a Ink Business Preferred, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve, TPG values these points at 2.1 cents each, giving you an effective 3.15% earning rate from all spend. 3.15% is obviously higher than 2.625%, so Chase once again tops Preferred Rewards, right?
But that assumption has two potential flaws: it assumes every transferable rewards credit card holder has the requisite time and knowledge to maximize these rewards, and that award availability (both hotel and airline) isn’t a hurdle for travelers bound by inflexible schedules.
The Interstate Analogy
I routinely tell a story to readers and followers who forget how rare it is to actually have a firm understanding of credit card rewards. Picture yourself for a moment on I-95 between Washington, DC and New York, arguably the busiest road in America. Say there’s an accident and traffic came to a standstill for three miles. If you and everyone on that parked interstate got out of their car, how many people around you would:
- Be able to tell you what an Ultimate Rewards point is?
- Be able to tell you how to redeem it for at least 2.1 cents per point?
I’d hazard a guess of less than 10. Obviously that number would be much higher if the surrounding cars were full of TPG readers, but the knowledge you hold to maximize transferable points is still an exceptionally rare skill.
For Some, Cash Should Be King
The Cash Rewards Credit Card has a $150 sign-up bonus after spending $500 in the first 90 days, and the Premium Rewards Credit Card has a 50,000 point sign-up bonus after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days. Assuming you spend $4,000 a month on credit cards (more than reasonable for a Platinum Honors member), after a year of spending you’d have a minimum of $1,910 in cash to spend how you please.
Remember that in order to earn maximum transferable points, you’ll typically need to factor in a number of costs. For instance, the annual fee on the Chase Sapphire Reserve is $450, a seemingly large amount in its own right for those unfamiliar with rewards or how to maximize the $300 travel credit. And the primary headache to folks starting from scratch will be the overhead in time required to gain earning and redemption knowledge, time spent looking for availability and booking and possible costs absorbed for inflexible travel dates with no availability.
These reasons should make a minimum return of 2.625% to use on any airline ticket, hotel, rental car or other travel related expense at least a consideration for the average American cardholder. Yes, if you take the time to learn all the ways to make points and miles work, you can do better. But many people are happier with the simplicity of cash back.
Bottom Line
While I cannot say that Bank of America Preferred Rewards is a better choice for every single person than Chase Ultimate Rewards or Amex Membership Rewards, it’s time we stop ignoring or forgetting the program when friends, family or colleagues ask for recommendations. I know better than most the borderline insane redemptions that transferable partners make possible, but I can also typically tell within 30 seconds of speaking to someone if his or her professional and family schedule or interest in the subject won’t allow for maximizing transferable points.
So in that case, recommending a ~$2,000 cash rebate credit card to use without constraint for only a $95 annual fee is never going to be a bad strategy. Perhaps Preferred Rewards doesn’t get the attention it deserves, but hopefully you’ll think about it on your next drive down the interstate.
Featured image by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images.
