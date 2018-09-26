Frequently Asked Questions About the Bank of America Premium Rewards Card
I first reviewed the Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card when it debuted about a year ago. At the time, I wrote that it was one of the more exciting mid-tier credit cards I’d seen in a while, and that still holds true. The card is still offering the same sign-up bonus of 50,000 points, which is worth $500 after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days, and you can get fantastic value on everyday spend with it — as much as 2.625x points on regular purchases — when you keep additional assets with Bank of America.
Below, we’ve answered the most common questions about the card — including all the details about how to get the best returns by becoming part of the Bank of America Preferred Rewards banking program. If you want to learn more about a particular feature that isn’t addressed here, please add it to the comments below.
Question: Where can I sign up and get 50,000 bonus points?
Answer: You can apply here: Bank of America Premium Rewards card application.
Q: Who’s eligible for the 50,000-point sign-up bonus?
A: There aren’t any specific restrictions on this card’s bonus, but be aware of Bank of America’s general application restrictions, especially the issuer’s 2/3/4 rule.
Q: How much are this card’s points worth?
A: You’ll get 1 cent per point regardless of how you redeem the points, whether it’s for booking travel, gift cards, depositing into your eligible Bank of America or Merrill account or via a statement credit.
Q: What is the minimum point redemption?
A: You can make redemptions with as few as 2,500 points.
Q: How much is the annual fee?
A: $95 per year.
Q: What are the bonus categories on this card?
A: If you aren’t a member of Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards banking program, the Premium Rewards card earns 2 points per dollar spent on travel and dining purchases, and 1.5 points per dollar on all other purchases.
Q: If I’m a member of Preferred Rewards, how many points does this card earn?
A: There are three tiers in Preferred Rewards, and your tier is based on how much money you have in your accounts:
|Spend Categories
|Regular Cardholder
|Tier 1 – Gold ($20,000 – $50,000)
|Tier 2 – Platinum ($50,000 – $100,000)
|Tier 3 – Platinum Honors ($100,000+)
|Travel/Dining Earnings
|2x points
|2.5x points
|3x points
|3.5x points
|Other Earnings
|1.5x points
|1.875x points
|2.25x points
|2.625x points
Q: How can I become a member of Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards banking program?
A: To enroll in the Preferred Rewards program, you’ll need an eligible Bank of America personal checking account and a 3-month average combined balance of $20,000 or more in a Bank of America account and/or Merrill investment accounts.
Q: What qualifies as travel purchases with this card?
A: The travel category is relatively broad, including airlines, hotels, motels, timeshares, trailer parks, motor home and recreational vehicle rentals, campgrounds, car rental agencies, cruise lines, travel agencies, tour operators and real estate agents, operators of passenger trains, buses, taxis, limousines, ferries, boat rentals, parking lots and garages, tolls and bridge fees, tourist attractions and exhibits like art galleries, amusement parks, carnivals, circuses, aquariums, zoos and the like.
Q: What qualifies as dining purchases with this card?
A: The dining category includes fast food, sit-down restaurants and drinking establishments such as bars or taverns.
Q: What does the $100 annual Airline Incidental Statement Credit cover?
A: According to Bank of America, the credit covers incidental airline purchases such as seat upgrades, baggage fees, in-flight services, and airline lounge fees. The credit will be applied automatically to your card statement within 7 days when you make an eligible purchase.
Q: Is the $100 annual Airline Incidental Statement Credit issued each calendar year or anniversary year?
A: The Airline Incidental Statement Credit is issued each calendar year.
Q: How often do I get the Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit?
A: The Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit will reset once every four years. A statement credit will post to your account within 7 days after the application fee is charged to your card.
Q: What kind of travel protection benefits are available with the card?
A: The Premium Rewards card’s Trip Delay Reimbursement provides up to $500 per ticket purchased for you and your eligible family members for reasonable expenses if a covered trip is delayed due to a covered hazard for more than 12 hours.
The Trip Cancellation/Trip Interruption coverage provides reimbursement of up to $5,000 per person, per trip, for the unused prepaid non-refundable travel expenses including passenger fares, tours, and hotels if you have to cancel due to a covered reason.
Baggage Delay coverage provides reimbursement of up to $100 per day for up to five days when your bags are delayed or misdirected by an airline, bus, train or cruise ship for more than six hours for essential items including clothing.
The Lost Luggage Reimbursement policy provides coverage for your luggage and its contents if they are lost or stolen due to theft or misdirection by an airline, bus, train or cruise ship.
Finally, the Emergency Evacuation and Transportation Coverage will cover eligible medical services and transportation if you or a member of your immediate family are injured or become sick during a trip far from home that results in an emergency evacuation.
Q: What car rental protection is included?
A: The Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver provides reimbursement for damage due to collision or theft. Coverage is supplemental (secondary) to and in excess of other insurance such as your personal auto policy.
Q: What kind of purchase protection is available with the card?
A: The Premium Rewards card’s Warranty Manager Service doubles the time period of the manufacturers’ warranty, up to one additional year on warranties of three years or less, for eligible items purchased with your card.
Return Protection provides reimbursement for the cost of an eligible item of personal property if you’re dissatisfied with the item for any reason within 90 days of the purchase and if the retailer will not accept the return. Coverage is limited to $250 per eligible item and up to $1,000 annually.
Q: Are there any foreign transactions fees with the Bank of America Premium Rewards card?
A: No.
Have a question about the Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card? Please share it in the comments below.
