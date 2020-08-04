How credit card companies are saving the travel industry during COVID-19
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s no secret that airlines and hotels are hurting. Almost daily, there are additional reports of schedule cutbacks, employee furloughs or organizations on the brink of bankruptcy.
Yet travel companies are persisting in this challenging environment. The injection of funding for the aviation industry from the U.S. government under the CARES Act has also kept employees on payroll and put a band-aid on significant losses.
Want more credit card news and industry intel straight to your inbox? Sign up for our daily newsletter.
However, the $50 billion in CARES Act funding for airlines, as well as the $350 billion set aside for small businesses and hospitality, is running dry. As Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants said in an interview with TPG, a second round of coronavirus relief is needed to save tens of thousands of jobs in the airline sector.
But it’s not just the government that is providing an immediate cash infusion. Some airlines and hotels are receiving funds another way, too — from credit card issuers.
While it’s not a new concept, the sale of points and miles to card companies during this particular economic downturn is giving a significant boost to travel companies in urgent need of capital.
Related reading: Banks are spending millions on points and miles: What it means for loyalty programs
In This Post
How cobranded cards work
Cobranded credit cards rely on a relationship between an issuer (i.e. American Express) and a marketing partner (i.e. Delta). Consumers then sign up for a card if they have an affinity to a certain brand, loyalty to an airline or simply want to make use of the card’s perks and bonuses.
For issuers and the marketing company, it can also be a potentially lucrative relationship — especially if the marketing company (i.e. Delta) already has a built-in audience. All in all, if things go right, it can be a win-win-win for consumers, travel companies and the issuing card company.
In 2018, cobranded credit cards generated $990 billion in purchase value. That’s up 7.9% from 2016.
How card issuers are helping travel companies now
In its earnings call last week, American Express announced its most recent travel currency purchase, the latest in a slew of sales in recent months. Amex renewed a multi-year agreement with British Airways and parent company International Airlines Group (IAG), in a deal it said was worth $955 million.
British Airways — and many other airlines and hotels — are burning through millions of dollars daily.
IAG, which also owns other European carriers like Iberia and Aer Lingus, is reportedly losing 200 million euros per week. Analysts speculate that IAG’s liquidity is down to four billion euros, from 10 billion at the end of April. A deal of this nature provides temporary relief for cash-strapped corporations.
Like with most of these cobranded deals, Amex pre-purchased British Airways travel currency, Avios points. The up-front purchase of points are “a way for us to help out our partners but also to help out our shareholders as well,” said American Express Chairman and CEO Steve Squeri.
At a macro level, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects the global airline industry to lose $84.3 billion in 2020 alone. Hotels aren’t faring any better. Through the end of 2020, a report from U.S. Travel Association estimates $505 billion in losses for the domestic travel industry, including hospitality.
Amex’s purchase of Avios follows a deal in May with Marriott worth $920 million (with both Chase and American Express). Marriott’s profit plunged 92% in the first quarter of 2020 and the company announced in mid-March that it was furloughing tens of thousands of employees worldwide.
Additionally, Hilton’s sale of Honors points to Amex totaled $1 billion earlier this year. Amex is said to be using those points for future promotions, rewards and incentives.
In all of these instances, travel companies pre-sold points and miles to raise emergency funding.
Related reading: Review of the British Airways Visa Signature card
How card issuers — and consumers — may benefit
It’s not only good business for marketing companies like British Airways, Marriott and Hilton either.
Interestingly, consumers — at least for American Express — are actually spending more on cobranded cards compared to proprietary Amex cards, including The Platinum Card® from American Express, American Express® Gold Card or the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express.
“When I look at the Delta and when I look at the Hilton card, these are cards that were actually performing even better than some of our proprietary cards,” said Squeri.
That means card issuers stand to gain from buying points from travel companies — perhaps even in the shorter term — if consumers continue to gravitate toward cobranded cards.
Related reading: Best hotel cobranded cards
With that said, points and miles sales are considered a long-term strategy. “Over the life of these deals, these will be good things for our shareholders and good things for our customers,” Squeri added.
For cardholders, that means the potential for more category bonuses (as we’ve already seen, but only for a limited-time), as well as increased sign-up offers for new card applicants.
However, this also comes at the risk of devaluations as TPG’s Ethan Steinberg details. Instead of flooding the market with points, keeping them in reserves by the banks may drop the risk of a loyalty program devaluation.
Bottom line
With U.S. GDP down 9.5% in the second quarter of 2020, consumer confidence and spending won’t return in the immediate future as the pandemic lives on. However, card issuers are helping dig travel companies out of a deep hole by pre-purchasing points during a period of economic distress.
Moving forward, it wouldn’t be surprising to see other travel programs take a similar approach to receive a dose of emergency funding from card companies.
For the rest of us, we can only hope that means better card offers and bonuses without an impending devaluation in what our points are worth.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
With some great bonus categories, the American Express Gold Card has a lot going for it. The card offers 4x points at restaurants worldwide, at U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 per calendar year; then 1x), and 3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or through amextravel.com.
- Earn 35,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 3 months.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points on Restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
- $120 Dining Credit: Earn up to a total of $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the Gold Card at Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Boxed, and participating Shake Shack locations. This can be an annual savings of up to $120. Enrollment required.
- $100 Airline Fee Credit: up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year for incidental fees at one selected qualifying airline.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- Annual Fee is $250.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.