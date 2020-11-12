Want a mail-in COVID-19 test kit? You can now redeem HawaiianMiles for one
Negative COVID-19 tests are becoming increasingly important for travel — both domestically and internationally. As such, many airlines and airports are stepping up to make it easier for travelers to get tested.
In most cases, these travel-approved tests are quite costly. However, Hawaiian Airlines hopes to make them more accessible by allowing travelers to redeem miles for them.
Redeem HawaiianMiles for a COVID-19, mail-in test kit
Hawaiian Airlines has just announced a new promotion where you can redeem 14,000 miles in exchange for a COVID-19, mail-in test kit. The airline says that this will only be available for a limited time, with no set end date yet.
The mail-in test kits are administered by Vault Health, an approved testing partner to visit the state of Hawaii. The tests are conducted using a saliva sample collected with assistance from a testing supervisor in a video call and guarantee an overall turnaround time under 72 hours.
“Our at-home supervised saliva COVID test provides a safe, convenient and reliable result delivered pre-travel,” said Vault Health Founder and CEO Jason Feldman. “We are excited to work with Hawaiian Airlines who continues to innovate on behalf of their customers making travel easier and safer for everyone.”
To take advantage of this redemption option, you must fill out this form and select COVID mail-in test kit as the award type. You’ll then receive a confirmation email which includes a link to order the mail-in test kit from the Vault Health website. The test kit is available for travelers of all ages including children.
Is it worth it?
Redeeming miles for non-travel redemptions usually represents significantly lower value than doing so for flights. However, in this case, it could be worth it if you’re sitting on a large haul of HawaiianMiles.
A test kit ordered through Hawaiian typically costs $119, thus giving you a value of 0.85 cents per point on this redemption. TPG values HawaiianMiles at 0.9 cents per point so this is a slightly less than ideal redemption, but not horrible.
Hawaiian is currently the only U.S. carrier to allow flyers to redeem miles for a pre-travel coronavirus test. However, as a point of comparison, Hawaiian’s drive-through tests cost $90 to $150 (depending on how quickly you need your results) and United’s on-site rapid test at San Francisco (SFO) costs $250.
If you’re short HawaiianMiles and want to take advantage of this redemption option, you could transfer points from American Express Membership Rewards. Amex points transfer to Hawaiian at a 1:1 ratio and typically instantly. Just keep in mind that TPG values Amex points at 2 cents each, so you wouldn’t be getting the best value.
Hawaii’s testing requirement
To enter Hawaii without a mandatory, 14-day quarantine, you must present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before departing on the final leg of the journey to Hawaii. Furthermore, the test must come from one of the state’s 17 approved partners, such as Vault Health. Additionally, depending on the island, you may need to take a second test upon arrival.
Bottom line
With many loyalty programs limiting non-travel redemptions, it’s nice to see that Hawaiian is letting its members redeem miles for an at-home coronavirus testing kit. Depending on where you live, testing can be a lengthy and costly process, so being able to get a reliable test at no out-of-pocket cost is welcome. Keep in mind that you don’t actually need to fly Hawaiian or even visit the state of Hawaii to benefit from this test. Vault Health’s testing kits are FDA-authorized and accepted by most destinations that have pre-travel testing requirements.
