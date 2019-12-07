You can now redeem your HawaiianMiles for TSA PreCheck
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re sitting on some HawaiianMiles, here is an opportunity to make your airport experience significantly better. Hawaiian Airlines just came out with a promotion where you can redeem 10,000 miles in exchange for TSA PreCheck. This is a limited-time promotion valid through Dec. 20, 2019.
TSA PreCheck allows you to go through the specially designated TSA PreCheck lanes at many airports throughout the U.S. The benefits include less wait times, not having to take off your shoes and being able to keep your laptop or tablet in your carry-on luggage. Once approved, you’ll have TSA PreCheck for five years. Note: Children ages 12 and younger do not need TSA PreCheck and are able to go through the special lanes when traveling with a parent or guardian with TSA PreCheck.
Related: 5 reasons to get TSA PreCheck
TSA PreCheck typically costs $85 thus giving you just a 0.85 cents per point value on this particular redemption. Since TPG values HawaiianMiles at 0.9 cents per point, this is a slightly less than ideal redemption, although not horrible. For the most part, when an airline loyalty program offers an opportunity to redeem your miles for anything other than flying, you will not see the best value.
Related: United’s now letting you redeem miles for TSA PreCheck
With so many credit cards these days offering Global Entry and TSA PreCheck reimbursement as a benefit, there are many other ways to earn this valuable travel experience without having to redeem your hard-earned miles. Additionally, many of these credit cards will actually reimburse Global Entry (which costs $100/person) and once approved you’ll automatically inherit TSA PreCheck. For traveling internationally, which even includes many of the Caribbean islands, Global Entry will significantly cut your wait time for getting back into the United States.
Credit cards that offer Global Entry and TSA PreCheck reimbursement:
- Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card ($95 annual fee, waived the first year) — credit every four years
- United Explorer Card ($95 annual fee, waived the first year) — credit every four years
- IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card ($89 annual fee) — credit every four years
- Bank of America®️ Premium Rewards®️ Visa®️ credit card ($95 annual fee) — credit every four years
- Chase Sapphire Reserve ($450 annual fee) — credit every four years
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee see rates & fees) — credit every four to four and half years for the primary card and each Platinum authorized-user card
- Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard® ($450 annual fee) — credit every five years
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card ($450 annual fee see rates & fees) — credit every four years
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card ($199 annual fee) — credit every four years
- Citi Prestige® Card ($495 annual fee) — credit every five years
The information for the Citi Prestige Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Two of my favorites on the list are the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card and the United Explorer Card due to the annual fee being waived the first year (both cards then have a fee of $95/year). It used to be that Global Entry and TSA PreCheck reimbursement were only included benefits of the more premium credit cards but over the past year, we’ve started to see it being offered on many lower annual fee cards as well.
Related: 3 lessons on saving money for Global Entry renewals
Bottom line
Although this deal is only available for a limited time, you might want to think twice before actually redeeming your miles. Our recommendation is to only take advantage of this offer if you are maxed out on the above credit card reimbursements or have orphaned HawaiianMiles that you are probably not going to use.
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant card, click here.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.