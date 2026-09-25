Clear offers TSA PreCheck enrollment at dozens of US airports — here's what to know
Editor's Note
Did you know that you can join TSA PreCheck through Clear?
Travelers hoping to enroll in the fast-track security program or renew their membership can now go through Clear at dozens of airports across the U.S.
That's on top of hundreds of retail locations that now offer PreCheck enrollment services.
Clear, the expedited (paid) security service, became an official TSA PreCheck enrollment provider in 2024. Since then, the company has significantly expanded its enrollment network to a host of major hubs across the country.
Clear also allows travelers to bundle a TSA PreCheck membership with Clear+. If you're a frequent traveler who was already prepared to pay Clear's annual membership fees, bundling your enrollment can be a great way to save on your PreCheck enrollment costs.
What to know about enrolling in TSA PreCheck through Clear
As a reminder, TSA PreCheck is the expedited security service offered by the government. It allows vetted members who pay the enrollment costs to pass through faster security lanes at airport checkpoints.
Clear is a paid, membership-based program that helps flyers jump to the front of the TSA line.
The two programs remain separate.
However, for the last couple of years, Clear has begun offering TSA PreCheck enrollment services.
How it works
To sign up for TSA PreCheck via Clear, applicants start the enrollment process online, before visiting a participating Clear location to complete the registration. No appointment is necessary, though applicants must bring the required documentation.
How much does TSA PreCheck through Clear cost?
Travelers who want both programs can bundle TSA PreCheck with Clear+. New applicants pay $219 total for a five-year TSA PreCheck membership and the first year of Clear+.
Clear+ costs $219, so by signing up for TSA PreCheck via Clear, you're effectively getting your PreCheck enrollment for free.
TSA PreCheck renewals can also be bundled with the first year of Clear+ for the same total price.
After paying for TSA PreCheck through Clear, travelers receive a unique promotional code to sign up for Clear+ at the lower rate. After the first year, Clear+ renews at its standard annual rate, currently $219.
Travelers don't need to be existing Clear customers to enroll in TSA PreCheck through the company. Likewise, existing TSA PreCheck members can renew through Clear even if they originally enrolled through another provider. Most travelers can complete their renewal online, and the process can begin up to six months before their membership expires.
Clear is one of three authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment providers, along with third-party companies Idemia and Telos. Enrollment and renewal prices vary by provider, so travelers may want to compare their options before applying.
Also, keep in mind: certain credit cards offer statement credits that can cover the cost of both TSA PreCheck and Clear+ memberships.
Related: 7 ways to get free or discounted TSA PreCheck, Global Entry and Clear
Why enroll in TSA PreCheck through Clear?
No matter which enrollment provider you choose, you'll ultimately get the same TSA PreCheck membership and benefits. The main differences are where you can enroll and how much you'll pay.
Clear may be a convenient option for travelers who live near one of its enrollment locations. But the biggest benefit may be for travelers who also want Clear+.
New applicants who bundle TSA PreCheck with Clear+ pay $219 for a five-year TSA PreCheck membership and their first year of Clear+. Since Clear+ alone normally costs $219 per year, travelers who plan to sign up for Clear+ anyway essentially get TSA PreCheck at no additional cost.
The two remain separate programs and require separate applications, and you don't need a Clear+ membership to enroll in or use TSA PreCheck through Clear.
Card benefits can make the deal even more valuable. Many travel cards offer statement credits covering TSA PreCheck application fees, while some premium cards offer separate Clear+ credits. For example, several American Express cards offer up to $219 per calendar year toward Clear+, including the American Express Platinum Card® and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express (enrollment required; subject to auto-renewal).
However, Clear isn't necessarily the cheapest way to get TSA PreCheck if you aren't interested in Clear+. Enrollment and renewal prices vary among the three authorized providers — Clear, Idemia and Telos — so it's worth comparing prices, nearby enrollment locations and any credit card benefits you have before choosing a provider.
TPG tip: If you want to try Clear, sign up using TPG's special offer for Clear+, which offers $40 off your first year of membership and a free booking of Clear Concierge, valued at $99.
In addition to airport locations, travelers can enroll in or renew TSA PreCheck at many Staples stores and select other retail locations across the U.S.
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