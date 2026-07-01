If you swear by using Clear's kiosks to skip the line at airport security, we've got a "heads up" to start the month of July: the service is getting more expensive.

The good news? There are still ways to get it for free — or to score a discount.

But let's start with the not-so-great news for travelers: Effective July 1, the annual membership fee for the popular Clear+ program will increase from $209 to $219.

It's the second straight year the company has hiked its membership dues by $10.

What is Clear airport security?

Clear+ is the program that allows you to skip the main Transportation Security Administration lines by a quick photo at a kiosk — before you proceed right to the baggage scanners.

The service is available at dozens of major U.S. airports, and can be a great way to save time before a flight (it's also available at a handful of major sporting and concert venues).

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Going forward the cost for the Clear+ program will be as follows:

$219 annually, a nearly 5% jump from the past year, and a 10% hike from what members were paying just over a year ago.

$125 for up to three adults you can add to your account. That's unchanged from last year.

You don't actually have to pay $219 per year to use Clear's services, though.

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Confirmed: Amex Platinum Clear reimbursement hiked

The American Express Platinum Card® has historically reimbursed cardmembers fully for the annual Clear dues as part of the suite of benefits you get with your $895 (see rates and fees) annual fee.

And the issuer on Wednesday confirmed to TPG it would increase its Clear credit for cardholders to up to $219 in statement credits per calendar year (subject to auto-renewal, enrollment required).

This would apply to members who use their card to purchase an annual Clear+ membership.

Logging in on Wednesday morning, my Amex Platinum account had begun to reflect the changes.

AMERICAN EXPRESS

Taking advantage of that Clear benefit is one of the ways I offset the card's higher annual fee each year.

How to get a discount on Clear

Don't have (or want) the Amex Platinum?

You can save on a Clear membership with TPG's limited-time offer: As of July 1, TPG readers who join Clear+ can get $40 off their first year of membership. They'll also get a free Clear Concierge booking, valued at $99. This offer is for new Clear+ members only.

Clear Concierge is a program that saved TPG's Summer Hull 4 hours in line earlier this spring when TSA wait times were hours long during the government shutdown.

Bottom line

Travelers who pay for their Clear+ membership out of pocket will likely be disappointed to see the annual membership fee hiked for the second year in a row. But you don't have to pay the full cost.

Amex Platinum cardmembers will continue to be eligible for an annual statement credit that can fully offset the higher price.

Plus, you can take advantage of TPG's special offer to score a discount.

MARIO TAMA/GETTY IMAGES

We should also note that elite status flyers with Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines (plus Hawaiian Airlines) are also eligible for discounted rates.

A Clear spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Related reading:

Apply here: American Express Platinum Card

For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum, click here.