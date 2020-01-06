Check to see if you’re targeted for these Citi spend offers
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Citi is ringing in the new year with targeted offers across multiple credit cards. Select cardholders received emails during the first couple of days in January, offering 5x/5% back on certain bonus categories. Note: These offers are subject to change at anytime.
According to Doctor of Credit, here is the full list of offers sent out:
- Citi Prestige® Card: 5x ThankYou points on grocery stores, drugstores, gas stations mass transit and commuter transportation vendors.
- Citi Premier℠ Card: 5x ThankYou points on clothing stores, computer and electronic stores, department stores and toy stores.
- Citi Simplicity® Card: 5% cash back on computer networks or other online services.
- Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: 5% cash back on computer networks or other online services.
Multiple TPG staffers, including Managing Editor Alberto Riva and Senior Points and Miles Editor Jasmin Baron, were targeted for the Citi Prestige offer.
Unfortunately, these offers aren’t quite as lucrative as they seem at first glance. They are all capped out at 2,500 points or $25 in cash back. If you have the Citi Prestige and Citi Premier, you’re getting up to $42.50 in value based on TPG valuations.
The information for the Citi Premier and Citi Prestige has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Bottom line
These bonus categories are all easy to use and maximize, so if you are targeted for these offers, don’t forget to activate before Feb. 15, 2020.
Even though 2019 brought a major devaluation to Citi’s Premier and Prestige cards, they are still solid travel credit cards to consider having in your wallet. The Citi Prestige offers 5x on dining and air travel, 3x on hotels and cruise lines and a slew of valuable perks like two 4th Night Free hotel stays per year, Priority Pass lounge access, $250 in travel credits and more. The Premier comes with 3x on travel and gas, plus 2x on dining and entertainment.
Featured photo by The Points Guy
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months from date of first transfer. All transfers must be completed in first 4 months. After that, the variable APR will be 16.24% - 26.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
- 0% Intro APR on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 16.24% - 26.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
- If you transfer a balance with this offer, after your 0% Intro purchase APR expires, both new purchases and unpaid purchase balances will automatically accrue interest until all balances, including your transferred balances, are paid in full
- The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 16.24% - 26.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock and $0 liability on unauthorized charges
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.