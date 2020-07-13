Capital One levels up rewards: Savor and Venture cardholders to earn 5%/5x on Uber Eats
I don’t know about you, but my food delivery habits have definitely increased during the pandemic. On the nights where I’m just too tired or lazy to make something at home, it’s nice to be able to open my favorite food delivery app for dinner. Plus, ordering contactless delivery from your favorite local restaurants is a great way to support local businesses without going out.
Thankfully, a number of credit cards offer extra rewards for dining and takeout — including a few cards that have added temporary bonus categories to help cardholders maximize daily dining and food delivery spending while travel has been put on the back burner.
Capital One is now joining the fray with a new partnership with Uber Eats. Capital One Savor and Venture cardholders will now earn 5%/5x respectively on Uber Eats purchases.
The best part? While most temporary bonus categories available right now only last through the end of summer, Capital One is running this promotion through the end of Jan. 2021! Cardholders will earn unlimited 5%/5x on Uber Eats starting tomorrow, July 14, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021.
Which cards are eligible for this promotion?
All Venture and Savor cards will be automatically eligible to earn bonus rewards on Uber Eats purchases:
- Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card – Full card review
- Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card – Full card review
- Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card – Full card review
- Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card – Full card review
The information for the Capital One Savor and Capital One SavorOne has been collected independently by The Points Guy.
There is no cap on how much you can earn with this promotion. All you have to do is log into your Uber Eats account and use your eligible Capital One credit card for your purchase.
Keep in mind that purchases paid for with third-party payment accounts (e.g. PayPal, Apple Pay, Android Pay, and similar payment tech) won’t earn rewards. Make sure the card tied to your Uber Eats account is your direct Capital One card and not just the card through any other third-party payment system.
What else is Capital One doing to help cardholders maximize earning?
While Chase and Amex are still undeniably leading the pack right now in terms of temporary benefits for cardholders, Capital One isn’t far behind. Right now, there are a few different temporary benefits added to an array of Capital One cards to help cardholders maximize spending and redemption options while we’re all staying at home more and traveling less.
Back in April, Capital One added the ability to redeem miles at a fixed value for a number of non-travel purchases. Then in May, that benefit was extended through Sept. 30, 2020. Venture and VentureOne cardholders can redeem miles for takeout, delivery and streaming services.
Meanwhile, Capital One® Spark Miles® cardholders can redeem miles on takeout, delivery and phone services. Uber Eats is on the list of eligible food delivery services. This means you can earn bonus rewards on an Uber Eats order, then turn around and use those rewards to offset the cost of the purchase.
The information for the Capital One Spark Miles has been collected independently by The Points Guy.
Capital One Savor cardholders currently earn 4% back on popular streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more. Like the temporary redemption options for Capital One miles, cardholders can take advantage of this promotion through Sept. 30, 2020.
Bottom line
The further into 2020 that we get, the more clear it becomes that travel is going to continue to be challenging and social distancing will continue to be the new normal for the foreseeable future. It’s nice to see Capital One acknowledging that with a new benefit that should help customers beyond just September.
I’m hopeful that in the coming months, other issuers will consider adding expanded redemption options and extending promotions beyond the end of summer.
Featured image by John Gribben for The Points Guy
