Chase and United extend cobranded card partnership through 2029
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The longstanding relationship between Chase and United will carry on for at least another decade, as the two companies announced an extension of their cobranded credit card partnership on Friday. The agreement continues a relationship that has spanned over three decades and is now slated to run through at least 2029, ensuring that Chase will continue to be the exclusive issuer of United MileagePlus credit cards.
The news comes less than a year after Delta and American Express announced a similar extension of their contract and displays just how lucrative these relationships can be. The press release from United and Chase notes that their cobranded card portfolio has enjoyed seven straight quarters of double-digit, year-over-year growth, likely buoyed by limited-time offers and the launch of the new United Business Card earlier this year. In fact, Gary at View from the Wing notes that United’s 8-K filing with the SEC includes the following note on the deal:
“The Company currently estimates that the new commercial terms, anticipated portfolio growth and participation in Chase Ultimate Rewards will increase the annual cash contribution to the Company by approximately $400 million in 2020 from the combined impact of the Agreement and the amendment to the agreement with Visa.”
While this statement confirms that United will remain as a transfer partner of Chase Ultimate Rewards, it’s unclear exactly where the additional $400 million in revenue will come from.
Statements from executives at both Chase and United touted the consumer benefits of the extended agreement, including hints at future changes as well. Ed Olebe, president of Chase Cobranded Cards, mentioned “exciting new offerings and experiences for our customers to look forward to in 2020 and beyond” — though it remains to be seen exactly what these would be and when they’d launch.
READ MORE: Best credit cards for United flyers
Despite the carrier removing its published award chart in Nov. 2019 — and subsequently adding a mileage surcharge for last-minute awards — there are still many great uses of United miles, and carrying a United card in your wallet can be quite valuable. Many of the cards provide a free checked bag when you pay for your trip with the card along with enhanced award availability on United-operated flights, which can be especially rewarding for those living in United hub cities.
Featured photo by Zach Griff / The Points Guy
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.