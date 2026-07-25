I've watched the same thing happen for almost 20 years.

Someone tells me they wish they could travel more using points and miles as I do, but that they assume it's too complicated or put off even getting started.

Then they take the leap. They finally sign up for a rewards card, earn a welcome bonus and book that first trip to Hawaii, Europe or somewhere they never thought they could afford.

After that, they're hooked.

The hardest part isn't finding an amazing redemption. It's deciding you're finally ready to start.

That's one of the biggest reasons we've written about this limited-time Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) offer more than we normally would.

Last chance: Earn 100,000 bonus points on the Chase Sapphire Preferred after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Offer ends on July 30 at 3 p.m. ET.

It's not just because 100,000 points is a big number. It's because I've seen what happens when someone finally has enough points to stop dreaming about that trip and actually book it.

Instead of slowly earning toward a goal over several years, a welcome bonus like this can put that first award trip within reach almost immediately. And once someone experiences that first redemption, they almost never look back.

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Now we're down to the final few days to decide whether this offer, worth more than $2,000 according to TPG's July 2026 valuations, is right for you.

As someone who's been doing this for nearly two decades, I don't say this lightly: I think this is one of the best values I've seen on a $95 card.

But I want you to feel good about whatever you decide, so here are the three reasons I think this can be the card — and the bonus — that really changes the game for you.

EMILIA WRONSKI/THE POINTS GUY

You can do a whole lot with a rare 100,000-point bonus

The easiest way to understand why points and miles are so powerful is to actually have enough of them to book something amazing. And 100,000 Chase points qualify as a very nice stash.

That's exactly what makes a 100,000-point welcome bonus so different.

Instead of slowly collecting points over several years, you suddenly have enough to book trips like these:

THE POINTS GUY

Whether you redeem through Chase Travel or transfer your points to partners like United, World of Hyatt, Air Canada Aeroplan and others, the flexibility is one of the biggest reasons I've personally recommended Ultimate Rewards points for so many years.

Related: Who are the Chase Ultimate Rewards airline and hotel transfer partners?

The card only costs $95 per year

The Chase Sapphire Preferred still has a $95 annual fee, the same price it launched with nearly 17 years ago.

Honestly, I can't think of much else that's managed to avoid inflation for nearly two decades.

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Meanwhile, annual fees on many premium travel cards have climbed dramatically.

While premium travel cards charging $700 or $800 a year can absolutely make sense for some travelers, that's not where I'd recommend most people start.

That's one of the reasons I've continued recommending the Sapphire Preferred year after year. It delivers an incredible amount of value without asking you to commit to a sky-high annual fee from day one.

And in fact, you can more than offset that annual fee each year with the newly increased annual $100 Chase Travel hotel credit that comes with the card. There's no minimum spend or minimum stay requirement, making it incredibly easy to use.

Related: Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred worth the annual fee in 2026? I say yes

The value doesn't stop after 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points

The welcome bonus may be what gets people excited about the Chase Sapphire Preferred.

Between the ongoing bonus categories, strong travel protections and flexible Ultimate Rewards points, it's the kind of card that's easy to keep using long after you've redeemed those first 100,000 points.

The travel protections include:

Primary rental car coverage, trip cancellation and interruption insurance of up to $10,000 per covered traveler

Trip delay reimbursement of up to $500 per covered traveler, baggage delay insurance of up to $100 per day for up to five days

Emergency evacuation and transportation coverage of up to $100,000

Statement credit for Global Entry TSA PreCheck Nexus

These probably sound like perks that come with a card costing many times the Sapphire Preferred's annual fee. But you get all of that — and honestly a lot more — on this $95-per-year card.

Related: 8 Sapphire Preferred benefits you may not know about

EMILIA WRONSKI/THE POINTS GUY

You'll also earn bonus points in many of the categories people spend the most on, from travel and dining to gas and more. There's even a one-time complimentary year of Apple TV worth $99 (when activated by Dec. 31).

The 100,000 point welcome bonus is incredible, but the Sapphire Preferred is a keeper even after that, so don't feel like you'll have to deal with canceling this one anytime soon.

And if you decide you eventually want the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees), you can now have both cards at the same time.

Related: Chase Sapphire Preferred Card review: Still on top with new benefits and earning rates

Bottom line

You don't see me personally writing about very many credit card offers these days. But this offer is different.

After almost 20 years of talking about points and miles, I still believe the hardest part isn't maximizing points or finding the perfect redemption.

It's simply getting started.

If you're eligible (and you may be even if you thought you weren't), this rare 100,000-point offer is one of the easiest ways I've ever seen to take it.

Offers like this just don't come around very often — especially on a card with a $95 annual fee. That's why this one stood out the moment it launched, and why I'm still talking about it now that it's almost gone.

Just circle July 30 on your calendar. At 3 p.m. ET, this 100,000-point offer disappears, and there's no guarantee the next offer will make taking that first step this easy.

My hope is that a year from now, you're planning your next award trip instead of wondering whether you should have gotten started.

Limited-time offer on the Chase Sapphire Preferred: Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.