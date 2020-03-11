Your ultimate guide to Chase Offers
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We are all about maximizing our credit card strategy at TPG and getting as much value out of each swipe as possible. Using your credit card to its full potential can help you save money at home and fund your next vacation abroad.
One of the more underutilized ways you can do this is through Chase Offers. We’ll walk through the basics of the program and how you can use Chase Offers on your eligible Chase credit cards to earn additional rewards on everyday purchases.
Want more credit card news and advice delivered to your inbox daily? Sign up for the TPG newsletter!
What are Chase Offers?
Chase Offers is a program that works similar to Amex Offers. Eligible cardholders are given the ability to add deals to their Chase-issued debit and credit cards. These offers are targeted to each specific account and card. My Chase offers will be differentiated from yours, for example. It also means the Chase Offers I’m targeted through my Chase Sapphire Preferred Card will be different than what I would be offered through a Chase Freedom Unlimited, even if I hold both cards at the same time.
To view your available offers, you can check online at Chase.com or through the Chase mobile app. I also get emails when additional Chase Offers are available to me, which makes it easier for me to remember when to go online to add new interesting offers to my account.
The offers available come from a wide range of merchants and all come with their own terms and conditions. You can see an example of some of the current offers available on my account below:
Something to keep in mind is that Chase offers are rewarded in the form of a statement credit, even if you have a card that earns Ultimate Rewards points on regular spending. This is an area where Chase differs from Amex. Some Amex Offers consist of statement credits while others offer bonus Membership Rewards points for purchases. Meanwhile, Chase Offers only consist of statement credits.
While this puts the program at a disadvantage compared to Amex Offers, that doesn’t mean that the Chase Offers program isn’t valuable. At the end of the day, you are saving money.
Related reading: Best Chase credit cards
Adding Chase Offers to your card
While you don’t have to enroll your card in order to start using the Chase Offers program, you do have to add each individual offer to your credit card. Adding them is easy — all you have to do is navigate to Chase Offers either online or through the app and click “Add to card” on any available offer that is of interest to you. You should see a statement credit applied to your account, anywhere between seven and 14 days from purchase.
Be sure to read the terms and conditions for each offer carefully. You only have a certain period of time you can use each offer and many come with maximum earning abilities.
For example, at the time of writing, I had a Chase Offer for 10% back at Whole Foods Market on Amazon.com. While 10% back is a great return, note that the terms and conditions specify that I can only earn back a maximum of $6. Also note that there are exemptions to the offer, too. It’s only valid once and it’s not available on Amazon Prime or in-store purchases at Whole Foods.
One of the common threads among all Chase Offers is this condition: Payment must be made directly with the merchant. While you are still able to use services like mobile wallets and PayPal with Chase Offers, you can’t use third-party providers to make purchases.
So take this now-expired Chase hotel offer from Kimpton Hotels as an example. In order for this offer to be valid, you would have to book directly through Kimpton. This means you couldn’t go through Expedia, Hotels.com or another OTA to book and still get the 20% back on your purchase.
Tips to maximize your Chase Offers
I make it a habit to go through my Chase offers at least once every two weeks to add new offers to my card. It doesn’t cost me anything to add an offer and then not use it, so I’m pretty liberal with which offers I add. If there’s even a small possibility that I’ll use it, I go ahead and add it to my card. If I do use it, great! If not, no harm done.
Chase Offers are a great way to save money on things I know I’m going to buy anyway, but it’s just like any sale or coupon — saving 10% on a purchase you otherwise wouldn’t have made doesn’t actually equate to saving money.
And of course, don’t forget that Chase Offers are stackable with online shopping portals and bonus categories. You can use a shopping portal aggregator to find out which points and miles portal offers the best return on a certain purchase and then combine it with a Chase Offer to maximize.
Related reading: Maximizing online shopping portals
Bottom line
The Chase Offers program is Chase’s version of a similar benefit offered by American Express. It’s not quite up to par with Amex Offers since its limited to statement credits and typically has fewer offers available. However, keep in mind that the Chase Offers program is still comparatively new. Hopefully, we’ll see more types of offers from a wider range of merchants in the coming year.
It’s not uncommon to see deals for hotels, airlines and other travel brands such as Airbnb. I got a 5% rebate on my recent Airbnb stay in Barcelona using a Chase Offer (while also earning rewards on my stay). While the program still has a ways to go, Chase cardholders should still take the time to utilize the current program to its maximum potential.
Featured photo by The Points Guy.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.