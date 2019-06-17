This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Last week, we saw numerous American Express targeted offers at MGM, Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott hotels. Now, it seems as if Chase wants to join the party. If you’re a Chase cardholder and you’re planning hotel stays this summer or fall, you might want to check your Chase Offers portal.
Numerous TPG staffers are reporting a variety of offers for 15% cash back across multiple hotel brands. TPG‘s Executive News Director Scott Mayerowitz was targeted for 15% off a hotel stay at W Hotels after spending $200 or more, while Senior Writer JT Genter found an offer for 15% off Four Points and Holiday Inn (along with one for 5% off Airbnb stays). After checking my account, I realized I’d been targeted for 15% off at Sheraton properties after spending just $100 on my Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. Other TPG staffers — such as Senior Editor Nick Ewen — reported seeing offers for Courtyard by Marriott stays on his Chase Sapphire Reserve card.
Note that each offer has different requirements, so you’ll want to review the full details to make sure you meet them and earn the cash back. For example, here are the full terms and conditions for the 15% cashback offers from Sheraton:
Earn 15% back when you spend a minimum of $100 on your Sheraton purchase, with a $33.00 back maximum. Offer only valid at domestic Sheraton properties. Offer not valid at Four Points by Sheraton. Offer expires 6/30/2019. Offer not valid on third-party purchases. Payment for your completed stay must be made by offer expiration date. Offer valid one time only.
The W Hotels deal, on the other hand, requires a $200 purchase, has a cash back maximum of $47 and ends on July 17.
Regardless of which hotel you choose, you should receive the statement credit within 14 days.
With any of these offers, you won’t earn the bonus on third-party purchases, so you’ll want to book directly with the applicable program. However, since Courtyard, Four Points, Sheraton and W are all part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, you’ll earn points for your stay. And since the credit is issued to your card account, you should still earn points on the full amount of the stay.
To check whether you’ve been targeted, head over to the Chase Offers portal on the website or the Chase mobile app.
If you don’t currently have a Chase card and want to make sure you don’t miss any future offers, you might consider applying for the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, as the card recently increased its sign-up bonus to 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
Featured photo courtesy of Marriott.
