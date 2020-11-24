What a shorter quarantine recommendation from the CDC could mean for travelers
Would you be more likely to comply with a seven- or 10-day quarantine, instead of 14? The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is betting on it.
Since the early days of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the CDC has recommended a 14-day quarantine following potential exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19. Countries, states and even airlines have used this number to determine how long certain travelers need to quarantine upon arrival, how much time must pass before you can fly following a positive COVID-19 test and more.
But getting people to stay home for two whole weeks has proven to be difficult. A shorter quarantine paired with a negative COVID-19 test might improve compliance, a CDC official told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.
Officials are “finalizing recommendations” for a shorter recommended quarantine period that could be between seven and 10 days, combined with a COVID-19 test, according to the Journal.
After the abbreviated quarantine period, a person who receives a negative COVID-19 test may be able to return to their normal activities.
“We do think that the work that we’ve done, and some of the studies we have and the modeling data that we have, shows that we can with testing shorten quarantines,” Henry Walke, the CDC’s incident manager for COVID-19 response, told the Journal.
He admitted that it’s possible certain infections may go undetected but that, overall, adherence to quarantine and testing recommendations could tip the scales. And the CDC already advises nonsymptomatic people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to wait 10 days after testing positive before being around others.
If the CDC moves to reduce its quarantine recommendation, it would closely mirror the strategies of certain destinations that have tried to improve traveler compliance and boost tourism.
Hawaii recently moved to allow visitors to skip the two-week quarantine period with the results of a negative COVID-19 test in hand before departure.
In New York, testing requirements are even more strict. Travelers who have been in another state for more than 24 hours are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before departure. Once in New York, a three-day quarantine is still required and will end once another test is taken and comes back negative.
And just this week, the U.K. government announced a new quarantine and test strategy for international arrivals beginning Dec. 15. Travelers from non-travel corridor countries can choose to quarantine for just five days, after which they can “test out” of the remaining quarantine period.
A two-week-long quarantine period has undoubtedly been a massive deterrent for potential travelers, and a shorter quarantine — potentially half of the current recommendation — along with a test could make travel more manageable (and appealing).
According to The Wall Street Journal, other countries have already reduced their quarantine periods. In September, the Spanish Health Ministry reduced its quarantine period to 10 days, and France lowered its self-isolation period to just one week.
Though expert groups that advise the World Health Organization (WHO) are reviewing the data, the Journal added, the organization’s recommendation remains at 14 days.
Of course, even if the CDC decides to reduce its quarantine recommendation, people will still be expected to wear masks, limit the size of gatherings and stay 6 feet away from others, when possible.
