Cathay Pacific adds free Wi-Fi for first-class passengers
It’s no secret that we at TPG love Cathay Pacific’s first-class product. In fact, redeeming Alaska Airlines miles to fly Cathay first is one of the best points redemptions around.
And while it may not be the newest product in the sky, stellar service and amenities means that Cathay continues to top the charts for best first-class experiences.
Love letter to Cathay aside, positive news has just been announced for first-class flyers. As noted by One Mile at a Time, effective immediately, all planes featuring inflight Wi-Fi will offer the service free to its first-class customers. Though Wi-Fi isn’t yet available on its entire fleet, 20 out of 31 of its aircraft offering first class are equipped with the service.
Cathay Pacific is actually fairly reasonable when it comes to the cost of its Wi-Fi — at $10 for an hour, $13 for up to six hours and $20 for the length of the flight. This is an especially good deal on some of Cathay’s longer routes, like its New York to Hong Kong flights, which clocks in at a massive 16 hours.
Of course, Cathay isn’t the first airline to offer free Wi-Fi to its customers. At least a dozen airlines around the world offer varying types of free Wi-Fi. Some have gone Cathay’s route and are offering it to premium passengers only, while others, like JetBlue, offer free Wi-Fi to all passengers on board.
This is an exciting update for the troubled airline, whose decision to cut capacity last week came as a result of continuing unrest in Hong Kong.
Featured photo by Emily McNutt/The Points Guy.
