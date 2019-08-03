This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As if Singapore Airlines First Class wasn’t already spectacular, passengers traveling in First Class and First Suites now receive free in-flight Wi-Fi, as reported by Mainly Miles. Effective August 1, 2019, Singapore Airlines now offers free Wi-Fi in the airline’s highest cabin of service while increasing data caps for other premium passengers.
Singapore Airlines has offered free Wi-Fi to select premium passengers for a number of years now. However, free Wi-Fi was restricted with data caps, even in First Class and First Suites.
Additionally, passengers traveling in Business Class and select upper-tier elite frequent flyers will receive free Wi-Fi with a higher data cap.
Effective August 1, Wi-Fi is available in the following cabins as follows:
- Suites: Free unlimited Wi-Fi (up from 100MB)
- First Class: Free unlimited Wi-Fi (up from 100MB)
- Business Class: Free Wi-Fi up to 100MB (up from 30MB)
- PPS Club Flyers: Free Wi-Fi up to 100MB (up from 30MB)
All other passengers will still have the option to purchase in-flight Wi-Fi.
Passengers who receive free Wi-Fi access will need to activate their session via the in-flight Wi-Fi portal through the “complimentary access” page.
While free unlimited Wi-Fi is a fantastic addition to First Suites and First Class, it should be noted that Wi-Fi speeds vary on Singapore Airlines. Nonetheless, premium passengers can now kill time in the sky sending emails and checking Twitter without having to worry about restrictive data caps.
Featured image courtesy of Singapore Airlines
