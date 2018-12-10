Capital One Launches Transfer Partners, Adds Three More Airlines
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Back in November, Capital One announced that it would be adding transfer partners for its Venture miles-earning cards sometime in December, though it declined to provide a specific date. Well, good news: It’s just officially launched the ability to initiate transfers. You can now move miles earned with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and a handful of other cards to 14 airline partners.
If you’re scratching your head because the original announcement included just 12 transfer partners, kudos for your attention to detail. The issuer’s added three additional partners to the list: Emirates, Singapore and JetBlue. Unlike the previously announced partners, with which miles transfer at a 2:1.5 ratio, miles will transfer to these three programs at a 2:1 ratio. So you’re effectively earning 1 airline per dollar spent on the Venture Card, since that card earns 2x miles on all purchases (except at Hotels.com/Venture, where it earns 10x miles through Jan. 31, 2020).
So, factoring in those three new programs, here’s the complete list of Capital One Venture transfer partners, with some links to articles on the respective programs:
Aeromexico Club Premier
Air Canada Aeroplan
Air France-KLM Flying Blue
Alitalia MilleMiglia
Avianca LifeMiles
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
Emirates Skywards
Etihad Guest
EVA Infinity MileageLands
Finnair Plus
Hainan Fortune Wings Club
JetBlue TrueBlue
Qantas Frequent Flyer
Qatar Airways Privilege Club
Singapore KrisFlyer
Capital One says you should allow five days for transfers to process, but that in reality it will usually take less time than that. We’ve already started testing transfer times and found that they were instant with eight airlines (over half of the partners).
SIGN-UP BONUS: 50,000 Miles
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $700
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Miles are now transferrable to over a dozen airline partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel
- Earn 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
- Receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
- Fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; no blackout dates. Plus transfer your miles to over 12 leading travel loyalty programs
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Named ‘The Best Travel Card' by CNBC, 2018
- No foreign transaction fees
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.