2 ways to redeem Capital One miles are disappearing — here’s why you might not even notice
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Back in late 2018, Capital One added the ability to transfer miles for Venture and Spark cardholders. This opened the door to a number of airline and hotel partners, creating flexibility beyond fixed-value redemptions.
Want more credit card news and travel advice from TPG? Sign up for our daily newsletter.
However, as noted by Doctor of Credit and confirmed by a Capital One spokesperson, the rewards program will be losing two of its transfer partners, effective May 13, 2020. The partners you will no longer be able to transfer to are Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club and Hainan Airlines’ Fortune Wings Club.
The cardholders that are impacted by this change include anyone with the following Capital One products:
- Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
- Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card
- Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business
- Capital One® Spark® Miles Select for Business
The information for these cards has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
As with most Capital One partners, you had been able to transfer to Privilege Club and Fortune Wings Club at a 2:1.5 ratio (1,000 Capital One Miles = 750 Qmiles).
Does it matter to you?
Hainan and Qatar don’t offer particularly great value in their loyalty programs. Although there might be a specific route or a singular redemption that can net you a decent return, the overall process will be hindered by high fuel surcharges, difficult websites and customer service, and limited award availability — or all of the above.
Related reading: Your ultimate guide to Capital One transfer partners
While Qatar Airways might be best known for the impressive Qsuite business class seat, using Qatar’s own mileage program isn’t the most ideal way to fly it. Redeeming American AAdvantage miles for those flights is a much better choice (which is exactly what I did last year). As a point of comparison, for the exact same Qsuite business class flight from New York-JFK to Doha, American charges 70,000 AAdvantage miles while Qatar’s Privilege Club would set you back 101,500 Qmiles.
View this post on Instagram
Super lucky to have flown the double bed QSuite back in January—all to myself. Ideal use of 70,000 @americanair AAdvantage miles from the US to the Middle East or Indian Subcontinent. Tricks to get the specific double bed seat: Call in to @qatarairways to unblock the center seats, monitor the seat map like a hawk on @expertflyer, and firmly say no to the couple that wants to sit together while onboard. Proceed to watch Crazy Rich Asians and the airshow side by side ????
A post shared by Chris Dong (@thechrisflyer) on
Bottom line
While these are not the most lucrative or even well-known programs, it’s always a loss when card programs remove redemption options. Thankfully, there are still great opportunities with Capital One’s other transfer partners which can unlock a variety of valuable ways to burn your miles.
With Capital One, keep in mind you have plenty of other fixed-value options, too. For instance, if you’re looking to save money in the short-term on things such as food delivery and streaming services, using Capital One’s Purchase Eraser isn’t a bad idea.
Featured photo by Liam Spencer/The Points Guy.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.