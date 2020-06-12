You can now earn extra cash back on popular streaming services with these Capital One cards
The world may be in the early stages of reopening, but for months now, we’ve all been spending more time at home. That will likely continue for weeks or even months to come, including this summer.
During the earlier stages of the pandemic, Capital One announced new redemption options for food delivery and streaming services. Now, Capital One is taking it a step further by introducing a new, limited-time earning bonus for two cash-back earning cards.
New streaming category bonus
Both the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card and Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card are cash-back earning cards that get a boost for streaming services through Sept. 30, 2020.
The Capital One Savor, a card that comes with a $95 annual fee, now earns 4% cash back on some of the most popular streaming services including Netflix, Hulu and Disney+. The Capital One SavorOne, a card that has no annual fee, will now earn 3% cash back on the same streaming services.
Previously, streaming was a nonbonus category meaning you’d only earn 1% cash back, so this is effectively a 3% boost (for the Savor) and a 2% boost (for the SavorOne).
Savor and SavorOne bonus categories
In addition to the newly added streaming bonus category, the Capital One Savor and SavorOne cards also still receive uncapped bonus earnings for existing categories. The $95 annual-fee Capital One Savor offers unlimited cash back at the following rates:
- New and limited-time: 4% back on popular streaming services
- 4% back on dining
- 4% back on entertainment
- 2% back at grocery stores
- 1% on everything else
Meanwhile, the no-annual-fee SavorOne offers the same category bonuses, with just 1% less in earnings than its sister card:
- New and limited-time: 3% back on popular streaming services
- 3% back on dining
- 3% back on entertainment
- 2% back at grocery stores
- 1% on everything else
Perks for Venture Miles earning cards
While these two Savor cards earn cash back, the Capital One cards that earn Venture miles — including the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card and Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card — got a coronavirus-related perk of their own earlier this spring.
These Venture cards now offer the ability to redeem Capital One miles for food delivery and streaming services through Sept. 30, 2020. The redemption rate is an okay-but-not-great one cent per mile, the same as redeeming Capital One miles for travel purchases. The most lucrative use of your Capital One miles continues to be transferring to hotel and airline partners, assuming you are traveling.
Bottom line
Capital One’s addition of streaming services as a category bonus isn’t a game-changer by any means, especially when you look at the list of coronavirus-related card benefit changes in the past month.
“Capital One is providing value to customers in new and different ways since we know their lives have changed,” a Capital One spokesperson said.
However, while this addition feels slightly late to the game, it’s still nice when card issuers react to changing consumer behavior and needs in light of the global pandemic.
