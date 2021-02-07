Why the bulkhead is my least favorite seat on the plane
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Everyone has a preferred seat on the plane. Some snag the aisle; others, like me, choose the window.
But another consideration that will make a substantial difference in the flight experience is where you sit in the cabin.
Personally, the answer is never the bulkhead. Let me explain why.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
No under-seat storage
When I first posed the question on my Instagram page (follow me there), the biggest drawback I noted about the bulkhead was the lack of under-seat storage.
Federal rules require that anyone seated in Row 1 or in another row with a fixed wall in front of them store all their belongings in the overhead compartment during taxi, takeoff and landing.
You’re allowed to keep your bags at your seat once cruising, but there’s no dedicated storage space, so your belongings will cut into your (already limited) legroom.
I’m often working during flight, so I value convenient access to my backpack. Plus, finding overhead bin space can be challenging, especially for me since I always try to board at the end.
No space to stretch your legs
Many proponents of sitting in the bulkhead cite the advantage that no one will recline into your space.
But the flipside to that argument is that there’s less space to stretch your legs. Though some cabins, including American’s improved “Kodiak” first-class on the Airbus A321, have built footwell cutouts into the bulkhead walls, most airlines don’t offer such passenger-friendly features.
As such, your leg space is limited by the immovable wall. Sure, you can perch your legs on the wall, but I find that uncomfortable (and some find that socially unacceptable).
Immovable armrests and misplaced in-flight entertainment
Two of the other inconveniences with the bulkhead include the placement of the tray tables and seat-back screens.
In most economy and domestic first-class seats, the tray table folds down from the seat in front of you. In the bulkhead, it folds out of the armrest.
As such, the table has less support and is often more flimsy than normal. It’s also placed more awkwardly — closer to the stomach and lower toward the legs.
The armrest is also immovable since it holds the tray table, often limiting the seat width.
Additionally, if your jet is outfitted with seat-back screens, you’ll either find that they flip out from the center console or are fixed to the wall in front of you. Both have awkward viewing angles compared to those in regular seats.
Overcrowding
During the pandemic, I’m doing as much as I can to minimize my person-to-person interactions. Of course, that’s nearly impossible on a plane, though the bulkhead is definitely one of the more crowded spaces throughout the cabin.
You’ll often find the lavatories and/or galley situated right in front of the bulkhead row, meaning that lines could form for the restrooms and crew could congregate during service — right next to your seat.
When faced with the choice, I prefer to sit in the last row of the domestic first-class cabin, far away from the lavatories and galley. In coach, I’ll give myself at least a three-row buffer from the front of the plane.
Of course, some people swear by Row 1 since it offers faster deplaning, but I prefer waiting a few minutes once we’re on the ground in exchange for a more comfortable in-flight experience.
The one case where I might choose the bulkhead
While much of the above reasoning applies to nearly every domestic flight I take, the opposite is true for long-haul jaunts in premium cabins.
When flying internationally in business or first-class, the bulkhead is often one of the best seats for an improved sleeping experience.
For taller passengers and/or those with large feet, the footwell cutout in the bulkhead is usually substantially larger than other pods.
Of course, you’ll need to consider the noise and light pollution that might come from the galley during a red-eye flight.
In JetBlue’s overhauled Mint cabin, the carrier will offer two “Studios” with substantially more living space in the front row. When flying the new product, I’ll do all that I can to snag one of the two above-average suites, even though it’s located in the bulkhead.
Bottom line
The bulkhead is my least favorite seat on the plane.
With limited under-seat storage and legroom, I’ll typically do all that I can to avoid sitting there. Your tray table and seat-back monitor are also placed inconveniently in the front row.
Others prefer the bulkhead since there’s no one reclining into them, but for me, the cons far outweigh the (limited) advantages.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.