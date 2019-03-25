This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Aeroplan, Air Canada’s current frequent flyer program partner, periodically offers bonuses for converting hotel points to its mileage program. In the past, the bonuses have ranged anywhere between 25% and 35%. Now, Aeroplan is offering another one of these promotions.
Now through April 22 you can earn a 30% bonus when converting points from 10 hotel partners to Aeroplan miles. To get the 30% bonus, you must convert enough hotel points between March 25 and April 22 to earn at least 5,000 Aeroplan miles. You don’t have to convert all of the points from one hotel program to get the bonus though.
The bonus Aeroplan miles will be issued within four to six weeks after the promotion ends on April 22. Note that although you can transfer American Express points to Aeroplan, you won’t earn additional bonus miles through this promotion for this type of conversion.
Not all hotel partners covert to Aeroplan evenly though, and some programs even offer additional bonuses based on the number of points you transfer. Based on TPG’s latest valuations, Aeroplan miles are worth 1.5 cents each. To help you determine which points to convert, the following table shows the effective value of Aeroplan points transferred from each hotel program during this promotion. Pay particularly close attention to the far right column, which will indicate your effective purchase price per Aeroplan mile (calculated as the value you’re giving up from the applicable hotel program for every Aeroplan mile you’d get):
|Transfer Partner
|Standard Ratio
|Transfer Ratio (Assuming Bonus)
|TPG Value per Transferred Point
|Value “Given Up” per Aeroplan Mile
|Marriott Bonvoy (<60k points)
|3:1
|100:43
|0.8 cents
|1.86 cents
|Marriott Bonvoy (increments of 60k points)
|3:1
|100:56
|0.8 cents
|1.43 cents
|IHG Rewards
|5:1
|100:26
|0.6 cents
|2.31 cents
|Hilton Honors
|10:1
|100:13
|0.6 cents
|4.62 cents
|Radisson Rewards
|10:1
|100:16 (30% bonus from Radisson Rewards for 60% total bonus)
|0.4 cents
|2.5 cents
|Best Western Rewards
|5:1
|100:26
|0.7 cents
|2.69 cents
|Wyndham Rewards
|5:1
|100:26
|1.2 cents
|4.62 cents
|Coast Rewards
|1:1
|100:400 (400% bonus)
|N/A
|N/A
|Choice Privileges
|5:1
|100:26
|0.6 cents
|2.31 cents
|Le Club AccorHotels
|2:1
|100:65
|N/A
|N/A
|Gold Circle (Shangri-La)
|1:1
|100:130
|N/A
|N/A
Since the value transferred per Aeroplan mile for most hotel currencies is greater than TPG‘s valuation of Aeroplan miles, you’ll usually be giving up value by converting your hotel points to Aeroplan miles. However, if you decide to transfer your Marriott points in increments of exactly 60,000 points, you may come out ahead, since you’ll receive a 5,000-mile bonus plus 30% additional miles on these transfers. This is the closest thing to a “sweet spot” in this promotion. For every 60,000 Marriott points converted, you’ll receive 32,500 Aeroplan miles.
That being said, it is possible to get out-sized value from your Aeroplan miles by taking advantage of sweet spots in the program’s award chart. These sweet spots include short-haul flights on Air Canada, flights to Europe in business class, partner award flights with no fuel surcharges and lap child awards. However, unless you have a particular redemption in mind, it’s usually not a good idea to convert points speculatively.
Featured photo of TPG himself in Lufthansa first class — an award bookable between the US and Germany for just 70,000 Aeroplan miles. TPG is flying the product today from Munich to Los Angeles (booked with Aeroplan miles) and you can follow his journey on his Instagram stories.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.