Blade rolls out safety measures for staff and passengers — including an oxygen test
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In the days of coronavirus, change seems to be a constant. As the situation continues to evolve, travel companies are making adjustments to their safety and sanitary procedures. Airlines have started to block middle seats, Uber is now requiring all drivers and passengers to wear masks and now Blade — provider of helicopter and small-jet service between New York City and hot spots like the Hamptons — has become the latest travel company to make coronavirus-related changes.
With summer nearly upon us, Blade is anticipating that New Yorkers will be seeking more space by escaping the city for places like Nantucket. In preparation, BLADE has announced that it has adopted new safety procedures.
Sign up for daily news, travel tips and more
Specifically, Blade will begin testing the oxygen levels of all passengers, pilots and staff, as well as their body temperatures, prior to boarding.
In order to pass the oxygen check, staffers will test passengers with a pulse oximeter. To pass, passengers will be required to have at least 95 percent blood oxygen saturation; anything less can be a cause for concern. Doctors have reported that critically ill COVID-19 patients have had oxygen levels as low as 50 percent, according to NPR.
Blade will also require that all passengers, pilots and staff wear face masks. Pilots and staff will also be required to wear sanitary gloves. Masks will be required to stay on in-flight, which means that unfortunately there will be no sipping wine while flying.
Related: Where to buy a face mask for travel
Like many commercial airlines, Blade has also made seating adjustments to maintain social distancing onboard.
For those flying a Blade seaplane or plane, each passenger will have his or her own window seat with the aisle seats empty to create space between passengers. Bench seating has also been eliminated, but can be requested by two individuals flying together.
Related: What it’s like to fly BLADEone from NYC to Miami
If you are taking a shorter commute aboard a Blade helicopter, you’ll notice that the middle seat has been blocked.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.